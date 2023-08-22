H.S. Results 8/21: Badin’s Heid records 500th career kill

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Cin. Christian 4, Finneytown 0: CC: Reed 2 goals 1 assist, Davalos goal, Ball goal.
Fenwick 1, Middletown 1: M: Murphy goal.
Graham 6, Emmanuel Christian 3: G: Powell 3 goals 1 assist, Rembold 2 goals 2 assists, Goldsberry 11 saves. EC: Schetter 2 goals, Connor goal.
London 10, Northeastern 1: L: Langhurst 3 goals, Kennell 2 goals 1 assist, Langhurst 2 goals 1 assist.
Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Rohrer 4 goals, Barnes goal, Haymaker 4 assists.
Preble Shawnee 4, Middletown Christian 0: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Forrer goal, Roell 2 assists.
Sidney 2, Bellefontaine 0: S: Van Tilburgh goal, Martinez goal assist, Brewer shutout 4 saves. B: Torsell 13 saves.
Waynesville 7, Edgewood 0
Yellow Springs 7, Newton 0: YS: Miller 3 goals, Matterson 4 assists, Chaiten shutout 1 save.
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Alter 5, Northmont 0: A: Schrimpf 3 goals, Roddy goal, Southworth goal.
Bellbrook 2, Beavercreek 1
Butler 3, Fairmont 3: B: Decker 3 goals, Hanks 5 saves.
Centerville 3, Oak Hills 1
East Central 1, Badin 0
Indian Lake 6, Southeastern 0: IL: Shaner 3 goals, Biederman 2 goals 1 assist, Hill shutout 4 saves.
Little Miami 3, Hamilton 0
Middletown Madison 2, Dayton Christian 1: MM: Walker goal, Brandel goal, Friend 12 saves.
Northwestern 9, Springfield 0
Girls Golf
Monday’s Results
Greenon 232, Mechanicsburg 241: M: Ford 53, Rausch 54.
Urbana 196, Tecumseh 242: T: Peters 54, Swearingen 57.
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Springboro 3, Tippecanoe 2: Tomlin (S) d. Bauer, 6-3 6-2; Meys (S) d. Tobias, 4-6 6-2 (7); Collins (T) d. Sriremji, 6-2 6-4; Bailey/Pajar (S)i d. Patel/Waibel, 5-7 7-6 (7) (6); Snipes/Staub (T) d. Miller/Frost, 6-1 6-2.
Tecumseh 3, Urbana 2: Russell (T) def Ryan 6-0, 6-1; Thomson (T) def Turner 6-0, 6-2; Manning (T) def Lemons 6-1, 6-0; Johnson/Hughes (U) d. Owens/Harrison 6-3, 6-0; Schelle/Hughes (U) d. Wood/Young 6-3 6-2.
Tippecanoe B 3, Springboro B 2: Spangler (T) d Wipperman, 7-5 6-4; Lipps (T) d. Isgro, 6-3 6-1; Mathew (S) d. Bathgate, 6-4 6-0; Koveleski/McMaken (T) d. Kregg/Astiaillo, 6-1 6-2; Allitta/Lill (S) d. McCormick/Beam, 7-5 6-4.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Badin 3, Bellbrook 0
Cedarville 3, Bradford 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.