HS Results 8/26

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2, Fairmont 0: Brown (A) goal, Isom (A) goal assist, Carruth (A) assist.

Brookville 5, Carlisle 0

Carroll 0, Vandalia 0

Finneytown 0, Cin. Christian 0

Mariemont 2, Ross 0

Milton-Union 6, Lehman Catholic 2

Tippecanoe 1, Northmont 1

Yellow Springs 2, Waynesville 1

Wednesday’s Results

West Jefferson 3, Pleasant 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

CHCA 5, Landmark Christian 0

Eaton 2, Middletown Madison 1

Greenon 13, West Jefferson 0

Miamisburg 3, Carroll 0

Little Miami 4, Sycamore 1

West Liberty-Salem 1, Greeneview 0

Wyoming 2, Waynesville 0

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 0, Fairfield 0

Butler 5, Piqua 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Wayne 1

Fairmont 7, Valley View 1

Greenon 5, Springfield Shawnee 2

Mason 0, Loveland 0

Sidney 3, Fairborn 2: Thomas (F) goal, Krall (F) assist.

Summit Country Day 1, Alter 0

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 1

West Jefferson 5, Pleasant 1

Xenia 8, West Carrollton 0

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Coldwater 165, New Bremen 199: Bruggeman (C) 40, Bruns (C) 40, Beougher (C) 42, McNaughton (NB) 47.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 190, Tecumseh 276: Rogers (T) 57, Lewis (T) 65.

Mechanicsburg 250, Kenton 288: Rausch (M) 58, Wetzel (M) 63, Schipfer (M) 63, Burchett (M) 66.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 1: Brandewie (FL) 38 assists, Sholtis (FL) 16 kills 9 digs 8 aces, Heitkamp (FL) 10 digs.

Oakwood 3, Madison 0

Wednesday’s Results

Clark Montessori 3, Dunbar 1

Waynesville 3, Greeneview 1: Trisel (G) 7 kills, Cadwallader (G) 22 digs, Hammond (G) 4 aces.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Lebanon 0: Lampman (A) def. Torrezz (L) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Andrade (L) 6-1, 6-1; Gayonski (A) def. Brake (L) 6-1, 6-1; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Speidel-Chin (L) 6-2, 6-0; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Wilson-Siegmann (L) 6-2, 6-0.

Badin 5, Talawanda 0: C. Boyle def. L. Hool 6-0, 6-0; E. Demmel def. I. Lykins 6-1, 6-0; R. Clemmons def. S. Tincher 6-1, 6-0; Gibbons/Bucheit def. Thomas/Kennel 6-1, 6-3; Fait/Grammel def. Gardflo/Gersham 6-1, 6-0.

Centerville Gold 5, Oakwood 0: Hinshaw def. Hall 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; MacPherson def. Riggs 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Aliaga def. Bauer 7-5, 6-0; Caldwell-Siler def. Meehan-Rich 6-1, 6-3; Avers-E.Alappatt def. Bauer-Krummel-Adkins 6-1, 6-0.

Northmont 5, Fairmont 0: Braswell def Watkins 6-3 6-0; Kelsey def Ellis 6-0 6-0; Sullivan def Sousa 6-0 6-3; Haley/Bergjord def Drake/List 6-1 6-2; Ibe/Mitchell def Bruzzee/Lungren 6-0 6-0.

Waynesville 3, Blanchester 2: Coyle (B) defeated Rieger (W) 3-6/5-7/10-8 tb; Smith (W) def Erwin inj; Sauser (W) defeated Buegeman 6-1/6-0; Tudela/Tudela (W) def. Trovillo/Miller (B) 6-4/1-6/6-3; Caldwell/Irwin (B) def. Everson/Rieger (W) 6- 2/4-6/6-3.

