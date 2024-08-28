H.S. Results 8/27

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 4, Eaton 0: B: Brown 2 goals 1 assist, Long 2 goals, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 1, Miamisburg 0: B: Trimmer goal, Guiliano assist.

Belmont 12, Stivers 0

Brookville 7, Greeneview 1: B: Metcalf 3 goals 1 assist, King 3 goals, King goal.

Butler 9, Fairborn 0

Carroll 3, Oakwood 0: C: Seymour 2 goals 1 assist, Schumann 1 goal 2 assists, Memering shutout.

Dayton Christian 1, Tree of Life 1: DC: Girdwood goal.

Fairfield 4, La Salle 3: F: Lopez goal assist, Money goal assist.

Fairmont 2, Wayne 1: F: Hallock goal, Kesner goal. W: Comstock goal.

Harrison 7, Hamilton 0

Lebanon 4, Fenwick 2: L: Walker 2 goals, Sigafoos goal, Moore goal.

Lehman Catholic 15, Fairlawn 0

Middletown Madison 1, Talawanda 1: MM: Leonardi goal. T: Albarran goal.

Monroe 9, Franklin 0: M: Buckner 3 goals 1 assist, Mann 3 goals 1 assist, Gronostaj 3 assists.

Newton 4, Preble Shawnee 3: N: Beidelman 3 goals, Kanet goal. PS: Fields 1 goal 2 assists, Geise goal assist, Ford goal.

Northmont 2, Centerville 1: N: Powell goal, Siefert goal assist.

Sidney 2, Stebbins 0

Springboro 9, Springfield 0: Sb: Buckholtz 3 goals 1 assist, Arnold 2 goals 2 assists, Kaskey shutout.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Trzeciak goal assist, Haas goal, Smith goal.

Troy 12, Greenville 0

West Carrollton 1, Piqua 0

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 4, Graham 0: BL: Todd 2 goals, Sweeney shutout.

Carlisle 9, Twin Valley South 0: C: Johnson 3 goals, Sams 2 goals, Nauta goal assist.

Little Miami 1, Middletown 0

Ponitz 5, Meadowdale 0

Tecumseh 8, Bellefontaine 0: T: Samosky 2 goals, Gonzalez 2 goals 1 assist, Hoffman 1 goal 2 assists.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Fenwick 2, Hamilton 1

Monroe 4, Franklin 1: F: Flynn goal.

Preble Shawnee 6, Newton 5: N: Holbrook 4 goals, Szakal goal assist.

Ross 3, Eaton 0: R: Chernock 2 goals, Davis goal, Ward shutout.

Springboro 3, Oak Hills 2: S: DeMoss 2 goals, Cumbow goal.

Twin Valley South 4, National Trail 0: TVS: Maggard 3 goals, Burkett goal assist, Clause shutout.

Monday’s Results

Alter 1, McAuley 0: A: Gaeta goal, Jones shutout.

Badin 1, Fairfield 0: B: Birri goal, Rhodis assist, Sakach shutout.

Beavercreek 3, Chaminade Julienne 1: B: Morse 2 goals, Cook goal assist.

Bethel 13, Stebbins 0

Brookville 9, Wayne 0

Butler 1, Oakwood 0: B: Washburn goal, Decker assist, Hanks shutout.

Carroll 5, Northmont 1: C: Snyder 3 goals 2 assists, Overholser goal, Barron goal.

Centerville 3, Lakota East 2: LE: Bacher 2 goals.

Fairmont 5, Valley View 0

Indian Lake 3, North Union 1

Kenton Ridge 2, Jonathan Alder 0: KR: Fyffe 2 goals, Swords shutout.

Northwestern 1, Spr. Shawnee 0: N: Cornette goal, Roseberry assist, Juergens shutout.

Piqua 2, Xenia 2: X: Chubner goal, Moore goal, Lewis 2 assists.

Sidney 4, Troy 2

Twin Valley South 2, Milton Union 2: TVS: Wharton 2 goals.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Celina 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Tecumseh 4, Urbana 1

Monday’s Results

Badin 5, McAuley 0: Boyle def Hess 6-1, 6-0; Teodoro def Cloufe 6-2, 6-2; Rumpke def Meyer 6-0, 6-1; Brown/Urmston def Ernst/Combs 6-4, 6-3; Balster/Luong def Siener/Berehane 6-2, 6-3.

Jonathan Alder 4, Tecumseh 1

Troy 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Short def. Spaide 6-0, 6-3; Hicks def. Fortkamp 6-2, 6-3; Connors def. Alvarez 6-1, 6-3. Lutz/Ronborger def Westerheide/McGinnis 7-6, 6-1; Gibson/Straughn def. Cooper/Pleasant 6-0, 6-2.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Newton 188, Twin Valley South 240: N: Khoffer 43, Bowser 43.

Tecumseh 161, Bellefontaine 175: T: Stafford 33, Jackson 42.

Monday’s Results

National Trail 152, Newton 169: Ne: Bowser 40, Gray 40.

Tecumseh 183, London 187: T: Stafford 37, Coffey 46.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Graham 185, Ben Logan 247: G: Merritt 36, Donnelly 46.

Triad 232, Madison Plains 264: T: Honchell 48, Millice 56.

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 210, Tecumseh 230: T: Accurso 48, Swearingen 57.

Greenon 206, Triad 244: T: Millice 51, Honchell 52. G: Peelle 47, McNeal 47.

Northwestern 183, Indian Lake 200: N: Monroe-McCoy 43, Mack 44.

Russia 202, Northmont 213: N: Fosburg 39, Calhoun 56.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: FL: Barhorst 33 assists 9 digs 3 aces, Mescher 11 kills.

Tecumseh 3, Graham 0

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Aselage 9 kills 15 digs, Clawson 7 aces, Morris, Richardson 8 assists.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Waynesville 0

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Clawson 11 kills, Morris 11 assists, Siefring 12 digs.

