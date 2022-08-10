H.S. Results 8/9

Shelby County Athletic League Preview

Team Results: Fort Loramie 322, Russia 330, Houston 345, Botkins 349, Jackson Center 351, Anna 357, Fairlawn 390.

Top Five: Ballas (Fort Loramie) 69, Meyer (Botkins) 70, Dietz (Botkins) 74, Lukey (Houston) 79, Fiessinger (Russia) 81.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 240, Triad 255: Rausch (M) 49, Burchett (M) 56, Gregg (T) 59, Honchell (T) 61.

Miamisburg Invitational

Team Results: Centerville Black 358; Alter 369; Miamisburg 386; Bellbrook 387; Chaminade Julienne 390; Beavercreek 392; Carroll 393; Tippecanoe 405; Greenville 408; Springboro 415; Tri-Village 417; Butler 422; Arcanum 441; Troy 450; Oakwood 468; Fairmont 490; Kenton Ridge 506; Northmont 511; Eaton 514; Edgewood 551.

Monday’s Results

Tri-Village 189, Fort Recovery 237: Brewer (TV) 41, Begoon (TV) 44, Waters (TV) 51.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Miami Valley 1: Washington (MVS) d. Harsman 6-2 7-5; Parisi (CJ) d. Levine 6-3 6-1; Powers (CJ) d. Kaur 6-4 6-2; Juniewicz/Palmer (CJ) d. Patel/Bartek 6-2 6-2; Keeton/Acuna (CJ) d. Peters/Stevens 6-1 6-2.

Troy 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Short(T) d. Williams(LC) 6-1, 7-5; Romick(T) d. Lins(LC) 6-0, 6-0; Niemi(T) d. Huelskamp(LC) 6-0, 6-0; Johnston/Rogers(T) d. Hamblin/Westerheide(LC) 6-0, 6-0; Bertha/Turnbell(T) d. Johnston/Chen(LC) 6-1, 6-0.

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 5, Northmont 0: - Brinkman d. Braswell 6-2 6-3; Chappars d. Kelsey 6-1 6-2; Thomas d. Buxton 6-1 6-1; Drescharf/Filburn d. Robinson/Hibbard 6-2 7-6 (9-7); Trusty/Painter d. Scranton/Carpenter 6-1 6-1.

Lehman Catholic 3, Sidney 2: Williams( LC) def Echols(S) 6-1, 6-0; Mullenix(S) def Lins(LC) 4-6, 6-0, 10-5; Hamblin/Westerheide(LC) def. Patel/Mullenix(S) 6-1, 6-2; Gaber/Miller(S) def Johnston/Chen(LC) 6-4, 6-3.

Tecumseh 3, Xenia 2: Walrath (Tec) def Warrix 6-0, 6-0; Walrath (Tec) def Webb 6-0, 6-0; Hagenbuch/Russell (Tec) def Dement/Edwards 6-1, 6-1; Loukssi/Loukssi (Xenia) def Owens/Thomson 6-2, 7-5.

