HS Results 9/12

High School Sports | 14 minutes ago

Football

Saturday’s Results

Badin 40, Chaminade Julienne 14

Lehman Catholic 47, Ridgedale 14

St. Bernard 14, North College Hill 6

Friday’s Results

Alter 49, Fenwick 12

Anderson 38, Lebanon 20

Anna 34, Parkway 33

Ansonia 28, Arcanum 27

Bellbrook 28, Valley View 21, OT

Benjamin Logan 35, Urbana 0

Brookville 35, Oakwood 7

Carlisle 34, Northridge 14

CHCA 28, Purcell Marian 6

Clinton-Massie 86, Western Brown 54

Coldwater 51, Fort Recovery 37

Covington 40, Twin Valley South 7

Crestview 42, Delphos Jefferson 6

Fairbanks 49, West Liberty-Salem 48

Fort Loramie 47, Miami East 0

Franklin 28, Preble Shawnee 0

Graham 14, North Union 13

Greeneview 32, Cedarville 7

Greenon 50, Madison-Plains 28

Hamilton 28, Fairfield 25

Harrison 31, Mount Healthy 21

Jonathan Alder 38, Bellefontaine 8

Kenton 51, Celina 28

Kings 34, Middletown 13

La Salle 35, Lakota East 13

Lakota West 33, Sycamore 0

Lockland 23, Cin. College Prep 12

London 35, Kenton Ridge 0

Madison 38, Dixie 6

Marion Local 21, Versailles 20, OT

Mason 27, Oak Hills 12

McNicholas 28, Carroll 7

Mechanicsburg 38, Triad 0

Monroe 30, Eaton 23

Mississinawa Valley 12, Bradford 6, OT

New Bremen 38, Delphos St. Johns 6

New Richmond 21, Sidney 7

Northmont 42, Beavercreek 8

Northwest 26, Edgewood 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 27, St. Marys 20, 2OT

Piqua 49, Greenville 0

Princeton 41, Colerain 37

Riverside 34, Elgin 32

Roger Bacon 82, Norwood 28

Ross 35, Talawanda 0

Southeastern 34, Catholic Central 0

Springfield 27, Fairmont 21

Springfield Shawnee 39, Tecumseh 14

St. Henry 28, Minster 7

St. Xavier 38, Elder 24

Stebbins 26, Xenia 23

Summit Country Day 41, Cin. Country Day 7

Tri-County North 19, Bethel 13

Tri-Village 34, National Trail 19

Trinity 44, Moeller 7

Troy 28, Butler 14

Van Wert 34, Wapakoneta 0

Wayne 28, Centerville 23

Wayne Trace 41, Troy Christian 7

Waynesville 28, Milton-Union 6

West Jefferson 49, Northeastern 15

Wilmington 21, Goshen 14

Thursday’s Results

Indian Lake 34, Northwestern 8

BADIN 40, CHAMINADE JULIENNE 14

CJ: Owens 61 pass from Chandler (Baird kick)

B: Walsh 4 run (Harding kick)

B: B. Moore 19 run (Harding kick)

B: Vidourek 1 run (kick failed)

B: Walsh 35 run (kick failed)

B: Vidourek 5 run (Harding kick

B: Young 31 interception return (Harding kick)

CJ: Sledge 1 run (Baird kick)

HAMILTON 28, FAIRFIELD 25

F 7 0 11 7 – 25

H 0 14 14 0 – 28

First Quarter

F: Bivins 2 run (Maddy kick).

Second Quarter

H: Stephens 10 run (Martinez kick).

H: Ishmail 16 pass from Simms-Marshall (Martinez kick).

Third Quarter

F: Maddy 34 FG.

H: Stephens 32 run (Martinez kick).

F: Bivins 3 run (Bivins run).

H: Ishmail 20 pass from Simms-Marshall (Rios kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Bivins 1 run (Maddy kick).

LA SALLE 35, LAKOTA EAST 13

LS 14 14 7 0 – 35

LE 0 13 0 0 – 13

First Quarter

LS: Branham 24 run (Luensman kick).

LS: Payne 5 run (Luensman kick).

Second Quarter

LS: Payne 4 run (Luensman kick).

LE: Elliot 15 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).

LE: Hartmann 12 pass from Kathman (kick fail).

LS: Schneider 5 pass from Payne (Luensman kick).

Third Quarter

LS: Branham 1 run (Luensman kick).

LAKOTA WEST 33, SYCAMORE 0

LW 7 13 6 7 – 33

S 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

LW: Lloyd 20 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Davis 40 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).

LW: Davis 40 pass from Bolden (kick fail).

Third Quarter

LW: Rao 16 pass from Bolden (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

LW: Brogden 44 run (Howard kick).

MONROE 30, EATON 23

E 9 0 0 14 – 23

M 7 14 3 6 – 30

First Quarter

E: Martin 35 pass from Blaylock (kick fail).

E: Michael 27 FG.

M: Deaton 70 run (J. Jackson kick).

Second Quarter

M: E. Jackson 64 run (J. Jackson kick).

M: Taylor 28 pass from Deaton (J. Jackson kick).

Third Quarter

M: J. Jackson 22 FG.

Fourth Quarter

E: Martin 57 fumble return (Michael kick).

M: Deaton 59 run (kick fail).

E: Long 15 pass from Blaylock (Michael kick).

NORTHMONT 42, BEAVERCREEK 8

N 14 14 14 0 – 42

B 0 0 0 8 – 8

First Quarter

N: Brownlee 22 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

N: Jones 1 run (Vuong kick).

Second Quarter

N: Howard 10 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

N: Staffney 26 run (Vuong kick).

Third Quarter

N: Allen 62 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

N: Jones 11 run (Vuong kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Hopkins 95 run (Phillips pass).

PIQUA 49, GREENVILLE 0

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

P 35 7 7 0 – 49

First Quarter

P: Medley 17 run (Trombley kick).

P: Schrubb 60 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Roberts 25 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 14 run (Trombley kick).

P: Coleman 48 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Medley 8 run (Trombley kick).

Third Quarter

P: Medley 93 run (Trombley kick).

ROSS 35, TALAWANDA 0

R 7 14 14 0 – 35

T 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

R: Fraasman 31 run (Vadnis kick).

Second Quarter

R: Fraasman 71 run (Vadnis kick).

R: Gifford 1 run (Vadnis kick).

Third Quarter

R: Warren 26 run (Vadnis kick).

R: Gifford 19 run (Vadnis kick).

SPRINGFIELD 27, FAIRMONT 21

F 0 7 7 7 – 21

S 7 13 7 0 – 27

First Quarter

S: Van Noord 22 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

F: Gant 1 run (Holt kick).

S: Brown 74 kickoff return (Yost kick).

S: Smoot 1 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

S: Jackson 1 fumble return (Yost kick).

F: Wright 50 pass from Hillon (Holt kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Hillon 1 run (Holt kick).

STEBBINS 26, XENIA 23

S 3 7 9 7 – 26

X 14 2 0 7 – 23

First Quarter

X: Jabbar 90 kickoff return (Miller kick).

S: Dozier 19 FG.

X: Browder 36 run (Miller kick).

Second Quarter

S: Team safety.

S: King 16 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Third Quarter

S: King 6 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Rutledge 1 run (Dozier kick).

X: Wright 32 run (Miller kick).

WAYNE 28, CENTERVILLE 23

W 7 7 0 14 – 28

C 7 9 7 0 – 23

First Quarter

W: Greene 54 run (Doan kick).

C: Smith 29 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

Second Quarter

C: Mercer 13 pass from Harrison (pass fail).

W: Fancher 4 run (Doan kick).

C: Courville 26 FG.

Third Quarter

C: Mercer 7 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Fancher 1 run (Doan kick).

W: Kinley 35 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).

WAYNESVILLE 28, MILTON-UNION 6

W 14 0 7 7 – 28

MU 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

W: Amburgy 13 run (St. Pierre kick).

W: Lamb 14 pass from Amburgy (St. Pierre kick).

Second Quarter

MU: Brumbaugh 14 pass from Randall (kick fail).

Third Quarter

W: Dietz 2 run (St. Pierre kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Dietz 5 run (St. Pierre kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Anderson 1, Colerain 1

Bellbrook 4, Fenwick 2: Harris (B) 2 goals, Ferrin (1 goal 3 assists, Terry (B) 1 goal.

Bethel 2, Lehman Catholic 2: Keesee (B) 1 goal, Bean (B) 1 goal 1 assist, Tallmadge (B) 1 assist.

CHCA 1, Indian Hill 1

Dixie 1, Twin Valley South 1

Edgewood 0, Talawanda 0

Kings 2, Princeton 0

Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0

Legacy Christian 11, Madison Plains 0

Milford 10, McNicholas 0

Monroe 3, Badin 1

Oakwood 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Seven Hills 4, La Salle 3

St. Xavier 3, Lakota West 0

Summit Country Day 3, Covington Catholic 2

West Liberty-Salem 1, Northwestern 1

Wyoming 1, Roger Bacon 0

Xenia 10, Greenville 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 3, Roger Bacon 2

Anderson 4, Colerain 0

Beavercreek 4, Northmont 0

Butler 15, West Carrollton 0

Carroll 1, Indian Hill 0

Centerville 0, Springboro 0

Cin. Country Day 5, Madeira 1

Fairbanks 4, Catholic Central 0

Fairmont 5, Wayne 1

Franklin 2, Edgewood 1

Greenon 4, Tri County North 1

Legacy Christian 2, Madison Plains 1: Harmon (LC) 1 goal, Stanley (LC) 1 goal.

Loveland 2, Sycamore 1

Mason 2, Lebanon 1

Miamisburg 12, Springfield 0

Milford 3, Oak Hills 1

Northwestern 2, Southeastern 0

Piqua 3, Stebbins 2

Summit Country Day 3, McNicholas 0

Tippecanoe 2, Fairborn 0

Twin Valley South 3, Dixie 0

Xenia 7, Greenville 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Springfield Shawnee 2

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 3, Monroe 0: Weiseman (M) 8 digs, Poe (M) 4 assists, Wagers (M) 3 kills.

Bradford 3, Northridge 0

Fort Loramie 3, Tri-Village 0: Maurer (FL) 39 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 12 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 11 digs.

Hamilton 3, Purcell Marian 0: Hilton (H) 9 aces 8 kills 5 blocks, Truett (H) 7 kills 1 block, Pennington (H) 7 aces 21 assists.

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Fenwick 0: Estrada-Sanchez d. English 6-0 6-1 Dean d. Muia 6-0 6-0 Schneider d. Brandenberg 6-0 6-1 Davis/Gabriel d. Villand/Wourms 6-2 6-2 Ely/Burkett d. Secrest/Ross 6-4 6-1.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

