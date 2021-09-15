H.S. Results 9/13-9/14

Carroll 7, Fenwick 1

Centerville 3, Beavercreek 1

Chaminade Julienne 5, Badin 1

Colerain 2, Middletown 1

Dayton Christian 3, Newton 1

Dixie 3, Preble Shawnee 1

Fairbanks 4, Catholic Central 1

Fairborn 2, Troy 0: Dierker (F) 2 goals, Rutan (F) 2 assists, Smith (F) 4 saves shutout.

Fairmont 4, Springfield 0

Legacy Christian 7, Northeastern 0

Milton-Union 3, Eaton 0

Northmont 1, Miamisburg 0

Oakwood 4, Waynesville 0

Piqua 5, Xenia 1

Springboro 2, Wayne 1

Stebbins 5, Greenville 1

Sycamore 3, Lakota East 3

Tippecanoe 9, West Carrollton 0

Twin Valley South 8, Stivers 1: Shivers (S) goal, August (S) assist.

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, Kenton Ridge 0

Briggs 6, West Jefferson 2

Clark Montessori 4, Trotwood 0

Franklin 4, Middletown Madison 3

Graham 2, Indian Lake 0

Jonathan Alder 3, London 0

Miami East 3, Bethel 0: Stone (ME) 2 goals, Maxson (ME) goal.

Preble Shawnee 6, Carlisle 4

Tecumseh 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: Cruz (A) 2 goals 2 assists, Mendoza (T) goal assist, Salinas (T) goal assist, Alvarado (T) goal assist.

Urbana 0, Ben Logan 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Colerain 5, Middletown 1

Eaton 2, Milton-Union 2

Fairfield 8, Princeton 0

Lakota East 2, Sycamore 2

Lakota West 1, Hamilton 1

Legacy Christian 2, Northeastern 0

Mason 3, Oak Hills 0

Monroe 3, Carroll 1

Oakwood 2, Waynesville 1

Preble Shawnee 5, Dixie 1

Tri-County North 7, National Trail 0

Twin Valley South 8, Stivers 1: Scott (S) goal, Benke (S) assist.

Worthington Christian 3, Fairbanks 0

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, CHCA 0

Beavercreek 2, Troy 1

Bellbrook 2, Tippecanoe 1

Bellefontaine 0, Kenton Ridge 0

Butler 0, Northwestern 0

Fairmont 2, Fairborn 0

Franklin 3, Middletown Madison 1

Graham 6, Indian Lake 2

Greenon 20, Yellow Springs 0

Lehman Catholic 6, Troy Christian 1

Miamisburg 8, Sidney 0

Northmont 2, Alter 2: Robison (N) goal, Siefert (N) assist, Brookhart (N) goal.

Norwood 8, Finneytown 1

Springfield Shawnee 5, Tecumseh 0

Urbana 2, Ben Logan 1

Waynesville 4, Mariemont 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Tri-Village 189, Ansonia 208: Osborne (TV) 43, Collins (TV) 46.

Monday’s Results

London 180, Tecumseh 212

New Bremen 190, New Knoxville 227: Terpstra (NB) 46, Bensman (NB) 47, McNaughton (NB) 48, Wells (NB) 49.

Tri-Village 184, Preble Shawnee 193: Osborne (TV) 43, Hale (TV) 46, Ketring (TV) 47, Collins (TV) 48, Homan (TV) 48.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville Gold 154, Springboro 178: Rodgers (C) 35, Harker (C) 39, Nickell (C) 39, Stinson (S) 41.

Tri-Village 203, Ansonia 229: Begoon (TV) 44, Brewer (TV) 49, Begoon (TV) 54, Black (TV) 56, Wyne (TV) 56.

Monday’s Results

Greenville 182, West Carrollton 261: Jenkinson (G) 38, Fry (G) 43, Reis (G) 45, Scearce (WC) 55.

Tri-Village 206, Franklin Monroe 254: Begoon (TV) 44, Black (TV) 52, Brewer (TV) 54, Hemmelgarn (TV) 56.

Diana Schwab Invitational

Team Results: Troy 168, Fairmont 170, Northmont 179, Beavercreek 187.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Bradford 3, Tri-County North 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Badin 1

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0: Barhorst (FL) 19 assists, Berning (FL) 9 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 6 digs.

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 0: Dolbeer (T) 3 kills 1 ace, Ballweg (T) 8 kills 4 aces.

Newton 3, MIssissinawa Valley 1: Rapp (N) 20 assists, M. Walters (N) 13 assists, K. Walters (N) 11 kills.

Piqua 3, Fairborn 1

Ponitz 3, Hughes 0

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: Aselage (T) 8 kills 2 blocks 8 digs, Gustavson (T) 7 kills 3 blocks, Voisard (T) 8 digs 5 aces.

Monday’s Results

Dunbar 3, Thurgood Marshall 2

Fairborn 3, Middletown 0

Legacy Christian 3, Carroll 2

Newton 3, Cedarville 0: Rapp (N) 12 assists, Walters (N) 7 kills 10 assists, Deeter (N) 6 kills.

Ponitz 3, Belmont 0

Stivers 3, Meadowdale 0

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: Aselage (T) 7 kill 3 blocks, Wildermuth (T) 30 assists 2 aces, Voisard (T) 8 kills 11 digs.

Tri-Village 3, Bradford 0

Trotwood 3, Spencer Center 0

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Carroll 0: Lampman (A) def. Buhrman (C) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Ri.Holkema (C) 6-0, 6-0; Schaefer (A) def. Walls (C) 6-0, 6-1; Baker-Collins (A) def. Dao-Sanders (C) 6-0, 6-0; Hoskins-Schierloh (A) def. Beard-Brust (C) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 3, McNicholas 2: Boyle (B) d. Waterman, 6-0 6-0; Demmel (B) d. Umstead, 6-0 6-0; Clemmons (B) d. Dugle, 6-2 6-0; Rose/Strabel (M) d. Gibbons/Fait, 6-2 4-6 10-8; Crooker/Ackerman (M) d. Grammel/Fait, 6-3 6-7 (7-3) (10-6).

Centerville Gold 5, Fairmont 0: Owen def. Watkins 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Glus 6-0, 6-0; Siler def. Turner 6-0, 6-0; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Drake-Hennessy 6-0, 6-1; E.Alappatt-Avers def. Bruzzese-Lundgren 6-0, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Fenwick 1: Dean (CJ) d. Vokoenig 6-1 6-1; Parisi (CJ) d. Bradenberg 6-2 6-3; Bihn (CJ) d. Zlotnik 6-3 6-2; Ulland/Hensely (F) d. Ely/Palmer 6-3 3-6 6-3; Juniewicz/Keeton (CJ) d. Ullman/Strong 6-2 5-7 6-3.

Tecumseh 5, London 0: Walrath def Davis 7-5 6-1; Kelly def Jones 7-5 6-0; Walrath def Gross 6-0 ret; Miller/Shampton def Ren/Meyers 6-4 6-4; Morales/Kelly def Cameron/Harley 6-3 6-2.

Troy 5, Sidney 0: Niemi (T) d Mays ret; Patel (T) d Fultz 6-2, 6-3; Romick (T) d Grieshop 6-0, 6-0; Logan/Rajab (T) d Miller/Echols 6-1, 6-1; Johnston/Rogers (T) d R. Mullennix/C. Mullennix 6-2, 6-2.

Waynesville 3, Franklin 2: Rieger (W) def Reed (F) 0-6/6-4/6-1; Dalton (F) def Smith (W) 6-1/4-6/6-1; Sauser (W) def Pearson (F) 6-0/6-0; Tutela/Tutela (W) def Lin/Judey (F) 6-0/6-2; Perez/Elam (F) def Dale/Everson (W) 6-4/5-7.

Monday’s Results

Alter 4, Carlisle 1: Gayonski (A) def Bottles (C) 6-0 6-0; Schierloh (A) def Jackson (C) 6-2 6-0; Sizemore (C) wins by forfeit; Alayna Kreill/Horn (A) def Adams/Estep (C) 6-4 6-1; Ellie Overton/Magnusen (A) def Moore/Carpenter (C) 6-2 6-2.

Badin 3, St. Ursula 2: Boyle (B) d. Bush, 6-0 6-0; Demmel (B) d. Zobrist, 6-2 6-2; Clemmons (B) d. Conway, 6-2 6-1; Nappi/Wheeler (SU) d. Gibbons/Bucheit, 6-2 6-2; Marcheschi/More (SU) d. Fait/Grammel, 6-3 6-0.

Northmont 5, Brookville 0: Braswell def Bench 6-2 6-0; Kelsey def Bruns 6-0 6-0; Dale def Tolle 6-1 6-1; Haley/Bergjord def Brown/Williams 6-0 6-0; Ibe/Mitchell def Brandeberry/Bryan 6-0 6-0.

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1: Errett (NW) def Walrath 6-2 6-0; Yeager (NW) def Kelly 6-1 7-5; Walrath (Tec) def Arnold 6-2 6-3; Fraker/Winkleman (NW) def Miller/Shampton 6-0 6-3; Haley/Estes (NW) def Morales/Kelly 6-3 6-3.

Stivers 4, Northridge 1

Troy 5, Greenville 0

Girls Field Hockey

Tuesday’s Results

Oakwood 6, Fairmont 0

REPORTING RESULTS

