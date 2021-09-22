H.S. Results 9/20-9/21

Bellbrook 5, Waynesville 0: B. Ferrin (B) 2 goals, Peh (B) 2 goals, Terry (B) goal.

Butler 4, Troy 1

Carlisle 6, Middletown Madison 0

Centerville 7, Northmont 1

Chaminade Julienne 2, Alter 1

Colerain 3, Fairfield 3

Dayton Christian 7, Miami Valley 0

Fairborn 2, Stebbins 0: Dierker (F) goal, Shakhmamedov (F) goal, Smith (F) 4 saves shutout.

Lehman Catholic 5, New Knoxville 0: Portabella (LC) 2 goals 2 assists, Minneci (LC) 2 goals, Armstrong (LC) save shutout.

Mason 1, Lakota West 0

Miamisburg 1, Fairmont 0

Newton 5, Preble Shawnee 4

Norwood 6, Mount Healthy 0

Oakwood 10, Franklin 0

Princeton 2, Oak Hills 1

Springboro 2, Springfield 0

Sycamore 4, Middletown 0

West Carrollton 3, Piqua 1

Xenia 2, Sidney 1

Monday’s Results

Badin 1, Northwest 0

Bellefontaine 2, Jonathan Alder 0

Ben Logan 7, Indian Lake 0

Bethel 11, Carlisle 2: Houck (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Keesee (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Brueckman (B) 2 assists.

Greenon 2, Emmanuel Christian 1

Landmark 2, Harrison 2

Northwestern 1, Graham 1

Oakwood 5, Brookville 0

Tecumseh 8, London 0: Martinez (T) 2 goals, Munoz (T) 2 goals, Alvarado (T) goal assist.

Yellow Springs 6, Fairborn 1: Shalhmamedov (F) goal, Rutan (F) assist.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 3, West Liberty-Salem 0

Brookville 1, Valley View 1

Cin. Country Day 3, Roger Bacon 0

Colerain 2, Fairfield 1

Dayton Christian 9, Miami Valley 1: Ogburn (DC) 3 goals, Lloyd (DC) 3 goals, Dashewich (DC) 4 assists.

Dixie 4, Union County (IN) 0

Harrison 1, Edgewood 0

Lakota East 3, Hamilton 1

Lakota West 0, Mason 0

Middletown Madison 5, Carlisle 2

Newton 3, Preble Shawnee 3

Oak Hills 8, Princeton 0

Oakwood 8, Franklin 0

Sycamore 5, Middletown 0

Twin Valley South 6, National Trail 1

Waynesville 4, Bellbrook 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 1, Fairmont 1

Ben Logan 3, Indian Lake 1

Eaton 4, Tri-County North 3

Fairborn 5, Springfield 0: Thomas (F) 1 goal 3 assists, Heider (F) shutout.

Lehman Catholic 4, Milton-Union 1

Little Miami 3, Monroe 2

Miamisburg 4, Troy 0

Northmont 2, Butler 0: Robison (N) goal, Sheets (N) goal, Brooks (N) shutout.

Northwestern 3, Graham 1

Springfield Shawnee 8, Kenton Ridge 0

Tecumseh 8, London 0: Mastin (T) 5 goals, Lapois (T) 2 goals 3 assists, Riesinger (T) goal.

Tippecanoe 4, Chaminade Julienne 0

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 153, Mississinawa Valley 198: Meyer (B) 38, Dietz (B) 38, Dietz (B) 38, Hunt (MV) 46.

Monday’s Results

Fort Loramie 163, New Bremen 193: Ballas (FL) 36, Wehrman (FL) 38, Schaffer (FL) 45, Busse (NB) 46.

Beavercreek Invitational

Team Results: Loveland 315, Turpin 333, Springboro 333, Miamisburg 336, Lakota East 338, Anderson 343, Graham 356, Northmont 357, Beavercreek 358, Fairmont 361, Alter 361, Harrison 363, Bellefontaine 386, Wayne 438, Ben Logan 446, Stebbins 450, Springfield 454.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville 204, Troy 223: Jenkinson (G) 44, Reis (G) 48, Kloeker (T) 52, Fry (G) 53.

Oakwood 205, Northmont 247

Monday’s Results

Greenville 185, Tippecanoe 204: Jenkinson (G) 36, Fry (G) 44, Reis (G) 46, Smith (T) 49, Kreusch (T) 49.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Oakwood 0

Greenville 3, Fairborn 1

Newton 3, Ansonia 2: Walters (N) 16 kills 5 aces, Rapp (N) 31 assists 5 kills, Beidelman (N) 8 kills.

Preble Shawnee 3, Bradford 1

Russia 3, Fort Loramie 1: J. Hoying (FL) 17 assists, S. Hoying (FL) 13 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 12 digs.

Springfield 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: Aselage (T) 9 kills, Gustavson (T) 9 kills, Wildermuth (T) 6 digs 31 assists.

Monday’s Results

Bradford 3, Milton-Union 0

Dunbar 3, Belmont 1

Fairborn 3, Sidney 1: Thompson (F) 23 digs 4 aces, K. Knapp (F) 20 assists 3 aces, Craig (F) 10 kills.

Girls Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Centerville; 2. Springboro; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Beavercreek; 5. Centerville B; 6. Northmont; 7. Troy; 8. Miamisburg; 9. Butler, Wilmington.

Division II

1. Eaton; 2. Alter; 3. Tippecanoe; 4. Oakwood; 5. Northwestern; 6. Chaminade Julienne; 7. Milton-Union; 8. Miami Valley; 9. Valley View; 10. Carroll, Kenton Ridge, Lehman Catholic.

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Fenwick 0: Lampman (A) def. Vogelsang (F) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Brandenburg (F) 6-0, 6-0; Schaefer (A) def. Zlothik (F) 6-0, 6-0; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Ulland-Prowse (F) 6-1, 6-0; Schierloh-Kreill (A) def. Croake-Ullmen-Strong (F) 6-4, 6-1.

Centerville Gold 5, Springboro 0: Owen def. Hulbert 6-0, 6-1; Hinshaw def. Pajari 6-1, 6-1; MacPherson def. DeRosa 6-2, 6-2; Caldwell/Aliaga def. Sullivan/Hulbert 6-2, 6-4; E. Alappatt/Siler d. Kelemen/Sander, 6-3 6-2.

Chaminade Julienne 4 McNicholas 1: 1. Dean (CJ) d. Waterman 6-3 6-0; Parisi (CJ) d. Umstead 6-1 6-0; Acuna (CJ) d. Dugle 6-3 6-3; Ely/Juniewicz (CJ) d. Rose/Strebel 6-0 6-2; Crooker/Ackerman (M) d. Palmer/Keeton 6-4 6-4.

Troy 5, Stebbins 0

Field Hockey

Monday’s Results

Oakwood 2, Indian Hill 1

