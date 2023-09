H.S. Results 9/21

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Meadowdale 56, Ponitz 0

Miamisburg 36, Northmont 33

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2, Waynesville 1: A: Malow 2 goals, Miller assist, Wierzbanowski assist.

CHCA 3, Roger Bacon 3

Cin. Country Day 6, Georgetown 2

Deer Park 5, Clark Montessori 0

Eaton 8, Carlisle 0: E: Shepherd 3 goals 1 assist, Kopf goal assist, Downs goal assist.

Fairfield 1, Colerain 0: F: Ba goal, Runyan assist.

Fenwick 4, West Carrollton 1: F: Cooper 2 goals 1 assist, Vendely goal, Yingling goal.

Greeneview 5, West Jefferson 1

Harrison 3, Northwest 1

Jonathan Alder 9, Bellefontaine 0

Kings 2, Ross 0

Lakota East 5, Hamilton 0

Lakota West 2, Mason 1: LW: Anvarov goal, Hagaman goal, Beneteau 2 saves.

Miamisburg 6, Sidney 1

Monroe 9, Franklin 0: M: Mann 2 goals 2 assists, Gannon 2 goals.

Oakwood 9, Middletown Madison 0

Springboro 2, Summit Country Day 1

Sycamore 3, Middletown 0

Talawanda 10, Mt. Healthy 5

Troy 2, Belmont 0: T: Dillow goal assist, King goal, Malott assist.

Troy Christian 6, Bethel 0: TC: Free 3 goals 1 assist, Taylor 2 assists, Denson shutout 6 saves.

Walnut Hills 1, Lebanon 0

Wayne 8, Fairborn 0: W: Saidi 3 goals, Frantz 1 goal 3 assists, Limberg 1 goal 2 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 0, Indian Lake 0

Miamisburg 3, Fairmont 3: F: Castle goal assist, Herman goal, Bittner goal.

Northwestern 0, Graham 0

Tecumseh 3, London 1: T: Munoz goal, Spencer goal, Gonzalez goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2, Jonathan Alder 0: B: Shumaker 2 goals, Robinson shutout 10 saves.

Eaton 7, Carlisle 0: E: Roberts 3 goals, Roberts goal assist.

Fairfield 5, Colerain 0: F: Posey 2 goals 1 assist, Stroud 1 goal 2 assists.

Lakota East 6, Hamilton 0: LE: Bencic 2 goals, Langevin 2 assists, Morgan goal assist.

Lakota West 0, Mason 0

Lebanon 6, Walnut Hills 3

Legacy Christian 5, Greenon 1

Lehman Catholic 2, Milton-Union 0: LC: Dexter 2 goals, Black assist.

Miami East 1, Brookville 0

Oak Hills 9, Princeton 0

Oakwood 4, Middletown Madison 0: O: Makkas 2 goals, Meador goal, Ruetschle goal.

Preble Shawnee 4, Newton 4

Purcell Marian 5, SBEP 0

Roger Bacon 4, CHCA 1

Springfield Shawnee 1, North Union 0

Summit Country Day 1, Waynesville 1

Yellow Springs 7, Belmont 0: YS: Cowen 3 goals, Smith 2 goals 1 assist, Herzog goal assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 1, St. Ursula 0: B: Creech goal, Even assist, Sakach shutout 2 saves.

Beavercreek 9, Wayne 1

Ben Logan 3, Indian Lake 0: BL: Henderson 2 goals, Gulick goal, Cogossi shutout 9 saves.

Butler 6, Xenia 0

Centerville 1, Northmont 0

Cin. Country Day 7, Newport Central Catholic 0

McNicholas 3, Carroll 0

Miamisburg 4, Fairmont 0: M: Griner 3 goals, Adams goal, Breckler shutout 7 saves.

Northwestern 5, Graham 0: N: Christian 2 goals, Warren goal assist, Boggs goal assist.

Norwood 7, Trotwood 0

Springboro 9, Springfield 0: S: Long 3 goals 1 assist, Blain 2 goals 2 assists, Gill 2 goals.

Tecumseh 3, London 0: T: Fowler goal, Spencer goal, Runner goal.

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Turner goal assist, Cleckner goal, Dettwiller goal.

Troy 8, Stebbins 0: T: Fecher 3 goals, Frigge 2 goals, Murphy goal assist.

Urbana 4, Kenton Ridge 1: KR: Coleman goal, Chevrette assist. U: Mounce 2 goals, Arnett goal assist, Wilson goal.

Boys Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 167, Beavercreek 174: N: Davis 37, Dawson 43.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 211, Sidney 221: G: Cox 48, Chrisman 54, Trissel 54. S: Werntz 42, Carlson 53.

MAC Tournament

Team Results: Minster 370; Parkway 414; St. Henry 420; Versailles 421; Marion Local 447; Fort Recovery 448; New Bremen 452; Delphos St. John’s 458; Coldwater 461.

Wednesday’s Results

Troy 204, Greenville 222: G: Cox 51, Moore 51. T: Maxwell 48, Bitemo 49.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 0: B: Davis 15 kills 15 assists 2 aces, Pavlak 12 kills, Caldwell 5 kills 2 aces.

Dayton Christian 3, Legacy Christian 0

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0: FL: Hoying 8 kills, Albers 4 aces, Barhorst 21 assists 4 aces.

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 0: LC: Rank 14 digs 13 kills, Rank 18 assists, Heffelfinger 6 aces.

Newton 3, Ansonia 2

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Clawson 14 digs, Krimm 16 assists, Morris 6 aces.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Lima Bath 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Tecumseh 4, Greenon 1

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Tippecanoe B 2

Bellefontaine 3, Tecumseh 2: Russell (T) d. Easton, 6-0 6-0; Shields (B) d. Thomson, 7-6 2-6 7-5; Manning (T) d. Snyder, 6-2 4-6 6-1; Scott/Sheeley (B) d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-5 inj; Carey/Fullerton (B) d. Hansgen/Wood, 6-0 6-0.

Lima Central Catholic 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Northmont 3, Milton-Union 2: Brumbaugh (MU) def. Braswell (N) 6-0 6-1; Coate (MU) def. Kelsey (N) 6-1 4-6 (10-4); Buxton (N) def. Hess (MU) 6-0 6-0; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def. Trentier/Henderson (MU) 6-1 6-3; Scranton/Wilson (N) def. Ammon/Bobic (MU) 7-5 6-1.

Tippecanoe 4, CHCA 1: Bauer (T) def. Snyder 6-3, 6-0; Waibel (T) def. Labin 6-3, 6-4; Snyder (CHCA) def. Tobias 4-6, 4-6; Patel/Collins (T) def. Wang/Dempsey 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Snipes/Staub def. Stolas/Van Kuren 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

