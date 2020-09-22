X

HS Results 9/21

High School Sports | 56 minutes ago

Boys Soccer

Monday’s Results

Badin 2, Talawanda 1

Bellefontaine 2, Jonathan Alder 1

Benjamin Logan 6, Indian Lake 0

Brookville 3, Newton 2: Hild (N) 2 goals.

Carlisle 1, Preble Shawnee 1

Greeneview 2, Urbana 1

Harrison 2, Landmark 1

Lebanon 1, Alter 0: Kennedy (L) goal.

London 4, Tecumseh 3

Northwestern 4, Graham 1

Norwood 5, Purcell Marian 3

Springfield Shawnee 3, Kenton Ridge 1

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 2, Dayton Christian 1

Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0

Centerville 2, Miamisburg 1

Fairborn 2, Xenia 0: Wolf (F) goal, Parrish (F) goal, Newell (F) shutout 9 saves.

Indian Lake 3, Benjamin Logan 1

Jonathan Alder 2, Bellefontaine 0

Northmont 2, Wayne 1

Northwestern 5, Graham 0

Preble Shawnee 5, Carlisle 1

Purcell Marian 0, St. Bernard 0

Roger Bacon 4, New Richmond 1

Sidney 9, Greenville 0

Springboro 1, Fairmont 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1

Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: Sumlin (S) 2 goals, Barlow (S) goal assist, Powers (S) goal assist.

Tippecanoe 1, Butler 1

Troy 7, Piqua 1

Urbana 7, Southeastern 0

Waynesville 7, Wyoming 1

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Botkins 163, Versailles 178: Meyer (B) 39, Wendel (B) 40, Cisco (B) 41, Heitkamp (V) 42.

Northmont 188, Springfield 193: Hobert (N) 43, Harbaum (N) 46, Morgan (N) 49.

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Lincolnview 192, Marion Local 217: Boroff (L) 43, Hoghe (L) 45, Tracy (L) 51, Rethman (ML) 52, Arling (ML) 52.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Eaton 3, Lehman Catholic 0: Baumann (E) 12 kills 3 digs, Lammers (E) 23 assists 8 digs, Sorrell (E) 25 digs.

Troy 3, Piqua 0: Siefring (T) 12 kills 10 digs, Titley (T) 12 digs 4 assists, R. Wildermuth (T) 3 blocks 18 assists.

West Carrollton 3, Fairborn 1: Heider (F) 21 assists 8 digs, Williams (F) 11 kills 8 digs, Hart (F) 3 kills 17 digs.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Oakwood 3, Alter 2: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Hall (O) 6-1, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. C.Schnell (O) 6-4, 7-6(1); 3S: Riggs (O) def. Gayonski (A) 6-3, 6-3. 1D: McCloskey-Ritschel (O) def. Pojman-Baker (A) 6-3, 6-1; 2D: Connelly-Bauer (O) def. Rupper-Collins(A) 6-1, 6-0.

Centerville Gold 5, Beavercreek Black 0: Singles: Owen def. Gunasekara 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Reddy 6-0, 6-1; MacPherson def. Yamada 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Siler-M.Alappatt def. Lizzo-Bridgman 6-1, 6-1; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Brennaman-Kahlig 6-1, 6-0.

Troy 4. Sidney 1: 1S Mays(S) d. Romick(T). 6-0,6-2; 2S Niemi(T) d. Fultz(S) 6-1, 5-7, 1-0(8); 3S Rajab(T) d. Grieshop(S).6-0, 6-0; 1D Patel/Rhea(T) d. Miller/Stauley(S) 6-2, 6-1; 2D Ayers/Wannemacher(T) d. Mullennix/Echols(s) 6-1, 6-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.