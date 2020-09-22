HS Results 9/21

Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Badin 2, Talawanda 1
Bellefontaine 2, Jonathan Alder 1
Benjamin Logan 6, Indian Lake 0
Brookville 3, Newton 2: Hild (N) 2 goals.
Carlisle 1, Preble Shawnee 1
Greeneview 2, Urbana 1
Harrison 2, Landmark 1
Lebanon 1, Alter 0: Kennedy (L) goal.
London 4, Tecumseh 3
Northwestern 4, Graham 1
Norwood 5, Purcell Marian 3
Springfield Shawnee 3, Kenton Ridge 1
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Alter 2, Dayton Christian 1
Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0
Centerville 2, Miamisburg 1
Fairborn 2, Xenia 0: Wolf (F) goal, Parrish (F) goal, Newell (F) shutout 9 saves.
Indian Lake 3, Benjamin Logan 1
Jonathan Alder 2, Bellefontaine 0
Northmont 2, Wayne 1
Northwestern 5, Graham 0
Preble Shawnee 5, Carlisle 1
Purcell Marian 0, St. Bernard 0
Roger Bacon 4, New Richmond 1
Sidney 9, Greenville 0
Springboro 1, Fairmont 0
Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1
Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: Sumlin (S) 2 goals, Barlow (S) goal assist, Powers (S) goal assist.
Tippecanoe 1, Butler 1
Troy 7, Piqua 1
Urbana 7, Southeastern 0
Waynesville 7, Wyoming 1
Boys Golf
Monday’s Results
Botkins 163, Versailles 178: Meyer (B) 39, Wendel (B) 40, Cisco (B) 41, Heitkamp (V) 42.
Northmont 188, Springfield 193: Hobert (N) 43, Harbaum (N) 46, Morgan (N) 49.
Girls Golf
Monday’s Results
Lincolnview 192, Marion Local 217: Boroff (L) 43, Hoghe (L) 45, Tracy (L) 51, Rethman (ML) 52, Arling (ML) 52.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Eaton 3, Lehman Catholic 0: Baumann (E) 12 kills 3 digs, Lammers (E) 23 assists 8 digs, Sorrell (E) 25 digs.
Troy 3, Piqua 0: Siefring (T) 12 kills 10 digs, Titley (T) 12 digs 4 assists, R. Wildermuth (T) 3 blocks 18 assists.
West Carrollton 3, Fairborn 1: Heider (F) 21 assists 8 digs, Williams (F) 11 kills 8 digs, Hart (F) 3 kills 17 digs.
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Oakwood 3, Alter 2: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Hall (O) 6-1, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. C.Schnell (O) 6-4, 7-6(1); 3S: Riggs (O) def. Gayonski (A) 6-3, 6-3. 1D: McCloskey-Ritschel (O) def. Pojman-Baker (A) 6-3, 6-1; 2D: Connelly-Bauer (O) def. Rupper-Collins(A) 6-1, 6-0.
Centerville Gold 5, Beavercreek Black 0: Singles: Owen def. Gunasekara 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Reddy 6-0, 6-1; MacPherson def. Yamada 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Siler-M.Alappatt def. Lizzo-Bridgman 6-1, 6-1; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Brennaman-Kahlig 6-1, 6-0.
Troy 4. Sidney 1: 1S Mays(S) d. Romick(T). 6-0,6-2; 2S Niemi(T) d. Fultz(S) 6-1, 5-7, 1-0(8); 3S Rajab(T) d. Grieshop(S).6-0, 6-0; 1D Patel/Rhea(T) d. Miller/Stauley(S) 6-2, 6-1; 2D Ayers/Wannemacher(T) d. Mullennix/Echols(s) 6-1, 6-0.
