HS Results 9/22

High School Sports | 13 minutes ago

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Malenich (A) 2 goals 1 assist, Isom (A) 3 assists, Mariani (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal.

Beavercreek 6, Springfield 0

Brookville 2, Eaton 0

Carroll 9, Fenwick 0: Osterholt (C) 3 goals, Del Cid (C) 2 goals, Whitford (C) save.

Centerville 6, Miamisburg 0

Dayton Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0: Reid (DC) goal, Alexander (DC) goal, Thompson (DC) goal.

Dixie 5, Preble Shawnee 2

Fairfield 1, Middletown 0

Greenon 4, Troy Christian 0

Lakota West 2, Princeton 0

Mason 1, Lakota East 0

Monroe 9, Franklin 0

Northmont 2, Wayne 1

Oak Hills 4, Colerain 0

Oakwood 4, Valley View 1

Roger Bacon 2, McNicholas 0

Sidney 4, Greenville 0

Springboro 6, Fairmont 0

Tippecanoe 4, Butler 0

Troy 8, Piqua 0

Waynesville 10, Carlisle 1

Xenia 3, Fairborn 0

Yellow Springs 3, Miami East 1

Monday’s Results

Badin 2, Talawanda 1

Bellefontaine 2, Jonathan Alder 1

Benjamin Logan 6, Indian Lake 0

Brookville 3, Newton 2: Hild (N) 2 goals.

Carlisle 1, Preble Shawnee 1

Greeneview 2, Urbana 1

Harrison 2, Landmark 1

Lebanon 1, Alter 0: Kennedy (L) goal.

London 4, Tecumseh 3

Northwestern 4, Graham 1

Norwood 5, Purcell Marian 3

Springfield Shawnee 3, Kenton Ridge 1

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Eaton 5, Brookville 0

Fairbanks 6, Marion Pleasant 1

Fairfield 7, Middletown 0

Harrison 2, Edgewood 1

Lakota West 7, Princeton 0

Mason 1, Lakota East 0

Oak Hills 5, Colerain 1

Preble Shawnee 3, Dixie 1

Ross 1, Talawanda 0

Sycamore 1, Hamilton 0

Valley View 2, Oakwood 1

Waynesville 12, Carlisle 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 2, Dayton Christian 1: Ogburn (DC) goal, Keenan (DC) 11 saves.

Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0

Centerville 2, Miamisburg 1

Fairborn 2, Xenia 0: Wolf (F) goal, Parrish (F) goal, Newell (F) shutout 9 saves.

Indian Lake 3, Benjamin Logan 1

Jonathan Alder 2, Bellefontaine 0

Northmont 2, Wayne 1

Northwestern 5, Graham 0

Preble Shawnee 5, Carlisle 1

Purcell Marian 0, St. Bernard 0

Roger Bacon 4, New Richmond 1

Sidney 9, Greenville 0

Springboro 1, Fairmont 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1

Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: Sumlin (S) 2 goals, Barlow (S) goal assist, Powers (S) goal assist.

Tippecanoe 1, Butler 1

Troy 7, Piqua 1

Urbana 7, Southeastern 0

Waynesville 7, Wyoming 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 171, Carroll 186: Wehner (B) 39, Ely (B) 41, Hilgeford (C) 43, Lemon (B) 44.

Springfield 184, Northmont 185: Hobert (N) 44, Duncan (N) 45, Harbaum (N) 47, Sluterbeck (N) 49.

Monday’s Results

Botkins 163, Versailles 178: Meyer (B) 39, Wendel (B) 40, Cisco (B) 41, Heitkamp (V) 42.

Northmont 188, Springfield 193: Hobert (N) 43, Harbaum (N) 46, Morgan (N) 49.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 144, Miamisburg 181: Hayes (C) 35, Pandya (C) 36, Rodgers (C) 36, Turner (M) 37, Dickerson (C) 37.

Chaminade Julienne 206, Carroll 214: Strickland (CJ) 39.

Greenville 192, West Carrollton 266: Jenkinson (G) 38, Reis (G) 47, Slade (G) 51, Fry (G) 56.

Marion Local 211, Celina 258: Arling (ML) 49, Guggenbiller (ML) 49, Clutter (P) 53, Rethman (ML) 56.

Monday’s Results

Butler 185, Greenville 185: Jenkinson (G) 39, Crawford (B) 42, Zebney (B) 45, Reis (G) 47.

Lincolnview 192, Marion Local 217: Boroff (L) 43, Hoghe (L) 45, Tracy (L) 51, Rethman (ML) 52, Arling (ML) 52.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 2: Melton (B) 12 kills 7 aces 11 digs, Gedeon (B) 11 kills, Ulring (B) 22 assists 23 digs.

Bethel 3, Newton 1: Deeter (N) 3 aces, Walters (N) 2 aces, Dunlevy (N) 2 aces.

Eaton 3, Brookville 0: Baumann (E) 15 kills 6 digs, Jerdon (E) 20 assists 6 digs, Sorrell (E) 19 digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: Maurer (FL) 27 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 15 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 17 digs.

Greenville 3, Stebbins 2

Legacy Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0

Mechanicsburg 3, Catholic Central 0: Ehrenborg (M) 13 kills 2 blocks 3 digs, Blakeman (M) 10 digs 2 aces, Ayars (M) 26 assists 3 kills 1 ace.

Monroe 3, Franklin 0: Wages (M) 10 aces, Duff (M) 15 assists, Weiseman (M) 8 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Siefring (T) 11 kills 10 digs, R. Wildermuth (T) 2 blocks 19 assists 8 kills, Titley (T) 16 digs 2 aces.

Valley View 3, Oakwood 0

Monday’s Results

Catholic Central 3, Triad 0: Dorn (T) 7 assists 3 aces, Alvoid (T) 11 digs, Walls (T) 4 digs 7 kills 3 aces.

Eaton 3, Lehman Catholic 0: Baumann (E) 12 kills 3 digs, Lammers (E) 23 assists 8 digs, Sorrell (E) 25 digs.

Springboro 3, Northmont 0: Boykin (N) 4 kills, Perry (N) 4 kills, Stewart (N) 12 assists.

Stebbins 3, Sidney 2

Troy 3, Piqua 0: Siefring (T) 12 kills 10 digs, Titley (T) 12 digs 4 assists, R. Wildermuth (T) 3 blocks 18 assists.

West Carrollton 3, Fairborn 1: Heider (F) 21 assists 8 digs, Williams (F) 11 kills 8 digs, Hart (F) 3 kills 17 digs.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 5, Milton-Union 0: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Brumbaugh (MU) 6-4, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. Falb (MU) 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 1-0(3); 3S: Gayonsk (A) i def. Black (MU) 6-3, 6-0; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Coate-Black (MU) 6-0, 6-0; 2D: Rupper-Collins (A) def. Silveira-Barres (MU) 6-4, 6-3.

Centerville 5, Springfield 0: Owen def. Hallmark 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Reynolds 6-0, 6-0; MacPherson def. Rauf 6-0, 6-0; Siler-M.Alappatt def. Patel-Zaleha 6-0, 6-0; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Schubert-Moore 6-0, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Ursuline Academy 1: 1. Estrada-Sanchez (CJ) d. Han 6-1 6-2; 2. Dean (CJ) d. Noeleke 6-3 6-0; 3. Schneider (CJ) d. Colglazier 5-7 6-2 10-8; 1. Davis/Gabriel (CJ) d. Rye/Stuhlreyer 6-3 6-3; 2. Dopps/Brandt (UA) d. Burkett/Ely 6- 2 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Schroeder def. Romick 6-0, 6-0; Patel def. Niemi 6-0, 6-0; Tobias defeated Bertke 6-0, 6-2; Zweizig and Zweizig def. E. Patel and C. Rhea 6-0, 6-1; Shultz and Patel def. M. Logan and T. Rajab 7-5, 1-6 (10-6).

Monday’s Results

Oakwood 3, Alter 2: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Hall (O) 6-1, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. C.Schnell (O) 6-4, 7-6(1); 3S: Riggs (O) def. Gayonski (A) 6-3, 6-3. 1D: McCloskey-Ritschel (O) def. Pojman-Baker (A) 6-3, 6-1; 2D: Connelly-Bauer (O) def. Rupper-Collins(A) 6-1, 6-0.

Centerville Gold 5, Beavercreek Black 0: Singles: Owen def. Gunasekara 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Reddy 6-0, 6-1; MacPherson def. Yamada 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Siler-M.Alappatt def. Lizzo-Bridgman 6-1, 6-1; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Brennaman-Kahlig 6-1, 6-0.

Northmont 5, Springfield 0: 1S: Ferrell (N) def Hallmark(S) 6-2 6-2; 2S: Haley (N) def Reynolds (S) 6-2 6-0; 3S : Kelsey (N) def Strickland (S) 6-0 6-1; 1D: Ibe/Mitchell (N) def Zaleha/Patel (S) 7-5 6-0; 2D :Dale/Sullivan (N) def Schubert/Moore (S) 6-0 6-0.

Troy 4. Sidney 1: 1S Mays(S) d. Romick(T). 6-0,6-2; 2S Niemi(T) d. Fultz(S) 6-1, 5-7, 1-0(8); 3S Rajab(T) d. Grieshop(S).6-0, 6-0; 1D Patel/Rhea(T) d. Miller/Stauley(S) 6-2, 6-1; 2D Ayers/Wannemacher(T) d. Mullennix/Echols(s) 6-1, 6-0.

