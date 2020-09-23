HS Results 9/22

Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Malenich (A) 2 goals 1 assist, Isom (A) 3 assists, Mariani (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal.
Beavercreek 6, Springfield 0
Brookville 2, Eaton 0
Carroll 9, Fenwick 0: Osterholt (C) 3 goals, Del Cid (C) 2 goals, Whitford (C) save.
Centerville 6, Miamisburg 0
Dayton Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0: Reid (DC) goal, Alexander (DC) goal, Thompson (DC) goal.
Dixie 5, Preble Shawnee 2
Fairfield 1, Middletown 0
Greenon 4, Troy Christian 0
Lakota West 2, Princeton 0
Mason 1, Lakota East 0
Monroe 9, Franklin 0
Northmont 2, Wayne 1
Oak Hills 4, Colerain 0
Oakwood 4, Valley View 1
Roger Bacon 2, McNicholas 0
Sidney 4, Greenville 0
Springboro 6, Fairmont 0
Tippecanoe 4, Butler 0
Troy 8, Piqua 0
Waynesville 10, Carlisle 1
Xenia 3, Fairborn 0
Yellow Springs 3, Miami East 1
Monday’s Results
Badin 2, Talawanda 1
Bellefontaine 2, Jonathan Alder 1
Benjamin Logan 6, Indian Lake 0
Brookville 3, Newton 2: Hild (N) 2 goals.
Carlisle 1, Preble Shawnee 1
Greeneview 2, Urbana 1
Harrison 2, Landmark 1
Lebanon 1, Alter 0: Kennedy (L) goal.
London 4, Tecumseh 3
Northwestern 4, Graham 1
Norwood 5, Purcell Marian 3
Springfield Shawnee 3, Kenton Ridge 1
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Eaton 5, Brookville 0
Fairbanks 6, Marion Pleasant 1
Fairfield 7, Middletown 0
Harrison 2, Edgewood 1
Lakota West 7, Princeton 0
Mason 1, Lakota East 0
Oak Hills 5, Colerain 1
Preble Shawnee 3, Dixie 1
Ross 1, Talawanda 0
Sycamore 1, Hamilton 0
Valley View 2, Oakwood 1
Waynesville 12, Carlisle 0
Monday’s Results
Alter 2, Dayton Christian 1: Ogburn (DC) goal, Keenan (DC) 11 saves.
Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0
Centerville 2, Miamisburg 1
Fairborn 2, Xenia 0: Wolf (F) goal, Parrish (F) goal, Newell (F) shutout 9 saves.
Indian Lake 3, Benjamin Logan 1
Jonathan Alder 2, Bellefontaine 0
Northmont 2, Wayne 1
Northwestern 5, Graham 0
Preble Shawnee 5, Carlisle 1
Purcell Marian 0, St. Bernard 0
Roger Bacon 4, New Richmond 1
Sidney 9, Greenville 0
Springboro 1, Fairmont 0
Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1
Stebbins 5, West Carrollton 0: Sumlin (S) 2 goals, Barlow (S) goal assist, Powers (S) goal assist.
Tippecanoe 1, Butler 1
Troy 7, Piqua 1
Urbana 7, Southeastern 0
Waynesville 7, Wyoming 1
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 171, Carroll 186: Wehner (B) 39, Ely (B) 41, Hilgeford (C) 43, Lemon (B) 44.
Springfield 184, Northmont 185: Hobert (N) 44, Duncan (N) 45, Harbaum (N) 47, Sluterbeck (N) 49.
Monday’s Results
Botkins 163, Versailles 178: Meyer (B) 39, Wendel (B) 40, Cisco (B) 41, Heitkamp (V) 42.
Northmont 188, Springfield 193: Hobert (N) 43, Harbaum (N) 46, Morgan (N) 49.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 144, Miamisburg 181: Hayes (C) 35, Pandya (C) 36, Rodgers (C) 36, Turner (M) 37, Dickerson (C) 37.
Chaminade Julienne 206, Carroll 214: Strickland (CJ) 39.
Greenville 192, West Carrollton 266: Jenkinson (G) 38, Reis (G) 47, Slade (G) 51, Fry (G) 56.
Marion Local 211, Celina 258: Arling (ML) 49, Guggenbiller (ML) 49, Clutter (P) 53, Rethman (ML) 56.
Monday’s Results
Butler 185, Greenville 185: Jenkinson (G) 39, Crawford (B) 42, Zebney (B) 45, Reis (G) 47.
Lincolnview 192, Marion Local 217: Boroff (L) 43, Hoghe (L) 45, Tracy (L) 51, Rethman (ML) 52, Arling (ML) 52.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 2: Melton (B) 12 kills 7 aces 11 digs, Gedeon (B) 11 kills, Ulring (B) 22 assists 23 digs.
Bethel 3, Newton 1: Deeter (N) 3 aces, Walters (N) 2 aces, Dunlevy (N) 2 aces.
Eaton 3, Brookville 0: Baumann (E) 15 kills 6 digs, Jerdon (E) 20 assists 6 digs, Sorrell (E) 19 digs.
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: Maurer (FL) 27 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 15 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 17 digs.
Greenville 3, Stebbins 2
Legacy Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0
Mechanicsburg 3, Catholic Central 0: Ehrenborg (M) 13 kills 2 blocks 3 digs, Blakeman (M) 10 digs 2 aces, Ayars (M) 26 assists 3 kills 1 ace.
Monroe 3, Franklin 0: Wages (M) 10 aces, Duff (M) 15 assists, Weiseman (M) 8 digs.
Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Siefring (T) 11 kills 10 digs, R. Wildermuth (T) 2 blocks 19 assists 8 kills, Titley (T) 16 digs 2 aces.
Valley View 3, Oakwood 0
Monday’s Results
Catholic Central 3, Triad 0: Dorn (T) 7 assists 3 aces, Alvoid (T) 11 digs, Walls (T) 4 digs 7 kills 3 aces.
Eaton 3, Lehman Catholic 0: Baumann (E) 12 kills 3 digs, Lammers (E) 23 assists 8 digs, Sorrell (E) 25 digs.
Springboro 3, Northmont 0: Boykin (N) 4 kills, Perry (N) 4 kills, Stewart (N) 12 assists.
Stebbins 3, Sidney 2
Troy 3, Piqua 0: Siefring (T) 12 kills 10 digs, Titley (T) 12 digs 4 assists, R. Wildermuth (T) 3 blocks 18 assists.
West Carrollton 3, Fairborn 1: Heider (F) 21 assists 8 digs, Williams (F) 11 kills 8 digs, Hart (F) 3 kills 17 digs.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 5, Milton-Union 0: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Brumbaugh (MU) 6-4, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. Falb (MU) 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 1-0(3); 3S: Gayonsk (A) i def. Black (MU) 6-3, 6-0; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Coate-Black (MU) 6-0, 6-0; 2D: Rupper-Collins (A) def. Silveira-Barres (MU) 6-4, 6-3.
Centerville 5, Springfield 0: Owen def. Hallmark 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Reynolds 6-0, 6-0; MacPherson def. Rauf 6-0, 6-0; Siler-M.Alappatt def. Patel-Zaleha 6-0, 6-0; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Schubert-Moore 6-0, 6-0.
Chaminade Julienne 4, Ursuline Academy 1: 1. Estrada-Sanchez (CJ) d. Han 6-1 6-2; 2. Dean (CJ) d. Noeleke 6-3 6-0; 3. Schneider (CJ) d. Colglazier 5-7 6-2 10-8; 1. Davis/Gabriel (CJ) d. Rye/Stuhlreyer 6-3 6-3; 2. Dopps/Brandt (UA) d. Burkett/Ely 6- 2 6-1.
Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Schroeder def. Romick 6-0, 6-0; Patel def. Niemi 6-0, 6-0; Tobias defeated Bertke 6-0, 6-2; Zweizig and Zweizig def. E. Patel and C. Rhea 6-0, 6-1; Shultz and Patel def. M. Logan and T. Rajab 7-5, 1-6 (10-6).
Monday’s Results
Oakwood 3, Alter 2: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Hall (O) 6-1, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. C.Schnell (O) 6-4, 7-6(1); 3S: Riggs (O) def. Gayonski (A) 6-3, 6-3. 1D: McCloskey-Ritschel (O) def. Pojman-Baker (A) 6-3, 6-1; 2D: Connelly-Bauer (O) def. Rupper-Collins(A) 6-1, 6-0.
Centerville Gold 5, Beavercreek Black 0: Singles: Owen def. Gunasekara 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Reddy 6-0, 6-1; MacPherson def. Yamada 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Siler-M.Alappatt def. Lizzo-Bridgman 6-1, 6-1; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Brennaman-Kahlig 6-1, 6-0.
Northmont 5, Springfield 0: 1S: Ferrell (N) def Hallmark(S) 6-2 6-2; 2S: Haley (N) def Reynolds (S) 6-2 6-0; 3S : Kelsey (N) def Strickland (S) 6-0 6-1; 1D: Ibe/Mitchell (N) def Zaleha/Patel (S) 7-5 6-0; 2D :Dale/Sullivan (N) def Schubert/Moore (S) 6-0 6-0.
Troy 4. Sidney 1: 1S Mays(S) d. Romick(T). 6-0,6-2; 2S Niemi(T) d. Fultz(S) 6-1, 5-7, 1-0(8); 3S Rajab(T) d. Grieshop(S).6-0, 6-0; 1D Patel/Rhea(T) d. Miller/Stauley(S) 6-2, 6-1; 2D Ayers/Wannemacher(T) d. Mullennix/Echols(s) 6-1, 6-0.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.