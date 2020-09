HS Results 9/24

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Centerville 2

Bellbrook 2, Eaton 0: Ferrin (B) 2 goals, Terry (B) assist.

Bethel 3, Newton 0: Brueckman (B) goal, Hogge (B) goal, Houck (B) goal, Keesee (B) 3 assists.

Butler 2, Piqua 0

Dayton Christian 0, Troy Christian 0

Deer Park 7, Purcell Marian 0

Emmanuel Christian 6, Madison Plains 1

Fairborn 0, Sidney 0

Fenwick 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Greenon 18, Northeastern 0

Lakota East 4, Princeton 0

Lakota West 4, Colerain 0

Legacy Christian 9, Fayetteville 0

Lehman Catholic 0, New Knoxville 0: Voisard (LC) 10 saves.

Miamisburg 5, Northmont 1

Monroe 4, Brookville 0

Northwest 10, Mount Healthy 0

Oak Hills 4, Middletown 1

Springboro 2, Wayne 1

Springfield 2, Fairmont 1

Sycamore 2, Fairfield 1

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0

Twin Valley South 6, Tri-County North 0: Marker (TVS) 4 goals.

Waynesville 2, Wilmington 0

Xenia 9, West Carrollton 0

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 4, Indian Lake 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Benjamin Logan 0

London 1, Graham 0

Milton-Union 9, Preble Shawnee 0

Shawnee 1, Northwestern 0

Tecumseh 1, Urbana 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 5, Eaton 3

Deer Park 9, Purcell Marian 0

Edgewood 2, Kings 1

Franklin 2, Valley View 2

Greenon 7, Northeastern 1

Lakota West 8, Colerain 0

Legacy Christian 2, Fayetteville 1: Leach (LC) goal, Brandt (LC) goal.

Middletown Madison 5, Carlisle 0

Milford 5, Hamilton 1

Oak Hills 11, Middletown 0

Preble Shawnee 1, Milton-Union 1

Sycamore 2, Fairfield 0

Xenia 12, West Carrollton 0

Wednesday’s Results

Butler 1, Piqua 0

Carroll 2, Alter 2

Centerville 1, Beavercreek 0

Cin. Country Day 3, McNicholas 3

Fairmont 9, Springfield 0

Graham 2, London 1

Jonathan Alder 5, Indian Lake 2

Kenton Ridge 3, Benjamin Logan 1

Miamisburg 1, Northmont 0

Sidney 3, Fairborn 0: Newell (F) 6 saves.

Springboro 3, Wayne 0

Springfield Shawnee 3, Northwestern 1

Tippecanoe 9, Stebbins 0

Troy 13, Greenville 0

Urbana 3, Tecumseh 3

Yellow Springs 1, Madison Plains 0

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Northmont 173, Wayne 196: Duncan (N) 39, Harbaum (N) 42, Hobert (N) 44, Sluterbeck (N) 48.

SWBL Championship

Southwest Team Results: Oakwood 311; Bellbrook 331; Monroe 338; Brookville 348; Franklin 394; Valley View 399; Eaton 400.

Individual Results: Chen (O) 75, Flannery (O) 78.

Buckeye Team Results: Milton-Union 361; Waynesville 361; Carlisle 376; Preble Shawnee 380; Dixie 486.

Individual Results: Lindsey (W) 79, Rutherford (C) 84.

Wednesday’s Results

Newton 174, Arcanum 188

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Greenville 200, Sidney 227: Jenkinson (G) 46, Reis (G) 50, Bolden (S) 50, Fry (G) 50.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: Heitkamp (FL) 12 digs, Hoelscher (FL) 17 kills, Maurer (FL) 33 assists.

Mechanicsburg 3, Cedarville 0: Lawhorn (M) 10 kills 8 digs, Blakeman (M) 10 digs 1 ace, Ayars (M) 28 assists 6 kills.

Newton 3, Ansonia 2: Rapp (N) 41 assists, Walters (N) 18 kills, Dunlevy (N) 11 kills.

Stebbins 3, Fairborn 2: Knapp (F) 21 assists 9 aces, Hart (F) 20 digs, Thompson (F) 17 kills 4 aces.

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: Siefring (T) 11 kills 10 digs, R. Wildermuth (T) 20 assists 3 blocks, Titley (T) 20 digs 3 aces.

Wednesday’s Results

Brookville 3, Monroe 0: Brandon (M) 11 kills, Duff (M) 15 assists, Wagers (M) 3 aces.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 4, Chaminade-Julienne 1: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Estrada-Sanchez (CJ) 6-0, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. Dean (CJ) 2-6, 61, 6-3; 3S: Gayonski (A) def. Schneider (CJ) 6-2, 6-4; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Gabriel-Davis (CJ) 6-1, 6-3; 2D: Ely-Burkett (C) def. Rupper-Collins (A) 6-4, 7-5.

Centerville Black 5 Springfield 0: Avers def Hallmark 6-0, 6-0; Cheng def Reynolds 6-0, 6-0; Narayanan def Strickland 6-0, 6-0; Muriithi/Peddanna def Patel/Zahela 6-2, 6-0; Fox/Sran def Schubert/Davis 6-0, 6-0.

Centerville Gold 5, Springboro Blue 0: Owen def. Hulbert 6-1, 6-2; Hinshaw def. Tiffin 6-0, 6-2; MacPherson def. DeRosa 6-1, 6-1; Siler-M.Alappatt def. Sullivan-Pajari 6-1, 6-2; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Gerken-Kelemen 6-2, 6-2.

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Schroeder def. Mays 6-0, 6-1; Patel def. Fultz 6-2, 6-3; Tobias def. Grieshop 6-0, 6-0; Zweizig and Zweizig def. A. Echols and D. Miller 6-0, 6-0; Patel and Shultz beat B. Mullennix and S. Lacio 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Stebbins 0: Romick(T) d. Jenkins(S) 6-1, 6-3; Niemi(T) d. Nguyen(S) 6-1, 7-5; Rajab(T) d. Ho(S) 6-2, 6-3; Patel/Rhea(T) d.Huynh/Scott 7-6(1), 6-1; Logan/Wannemacher(T) d. Holt/Angsuwan(S)6-3, 6-1.

Wednesday’s Results

Eaton 3, Oakwood 2

