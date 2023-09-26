H.S. Results 9/25: Alter girls win sectional golf tourney

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 3, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Jones 2 goals, Hughes goal assist, Roth shutout 2 saves.

Bethel 2, Milton-Union 0: B: Falkenstein goal, Kasimov goal.

Greeneview 9, Bellefontaine 1: B: Hoskins goal.

Jonathan Alder 8, Indian Lake 0

London 2, Graham 1: L: Langhurst goal, Langhurst goal.

Middletown Madison 2, Tri-County North 1: MM: Shelly 2 goals, Chupka assist, Carter assist.

Northwest 6, Talawanda 1

Northwestern 5, Urbana 0: N: Taylor 2 goals 1 assist, Robinette shutout 2 saves.

Tecumseh 6, Springfield Shawnee 0: T: Medina 2 goals, Hill shutout 3 saves, Mireless shutout 2 saves.

Troy Christian 0, Miami East 0: TC: Denson shutout 5 saves.

West Clermont 4, New Richmond 0

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Badin 2, Monroe 2

Bellefontaine 8, North Union 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals 1 assist, Penhorwood 3 goals, Watson goal assist.

Eaton 6, Greenville 0: E: Heggs 3 goals 1 assist, Roberts goal assist, Roberts goal assist.

Finneytown 6, SBEP 0

Kenton Ridge 4, Ben Logan 3: KR: Coleman 2 goals, Fyffe 2 goals.

Lehman Catholic 8, Stivers 0: LC: Dexter 2 goals 1 assist, O’Leary 2 goals, Giguere shutout 1 save.

London 4, Graham 4

Miamisburg 3, Valley View 0: M Griner 2 goals, Adams goal assist, Breckler shutout.

Milton-Union 2, Bethel 1: MU: Berberich goal assist, Bobbitt goal.

Northwest 3, Deer Park 0

Tecumseh 4, Springfield Shawnee 0

Northwestern 1, Urbana 1: N: Cornette goal, Pencil assist. U: Mounce goal.

Tippecanoe 1, Northmont 0: T: Wall goal, Turner assist, Vaughn shutout 6 saves.

Troy 2, Beavercreek 1

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division II

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: Alter (Miller, Sommers, Conyers, Thornburg, Brady) 368; Southeastern (Weller, Bonifay, Billet, Dornon, Kaverman) 395; Northwestern (Monroe-McCoy, Ryder, Champ, Snyder, Comer) 399; Oakwood (Maxwell, Roelle, Porter, Gaubatz, McMullen) 401.

Individual Qualifiers: Mendez (Miami Valley); Shaffer (Kenton Ridge); Kearns (Bethel); Richards (Urbana).

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Bauer, wbf; Waibel (T) d. Powers, 6-1 6-0; Tobias (T) d. Mlazovsky, 6-0 6-0; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Patel/Collins, 6-4 7-5; Snipes/Staub (T) d. Acuna/Musto, 6-1 6-3.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Valley View 1: B: Davis 21 kills 18 assists, Pavlak 17 kills, Lobberecht 13 digs.

Carroll 3, Dayton Christian 0

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Aselage 8 kills, Siefring 27 digs, Krimm 16 assists.

