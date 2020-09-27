HS Results 9/26

PREP RESULTS
Football
Friday’s Results
Alter 28, McNicholas 7
Arcanum 62, Bradford 12
Badin 34, Carroll 0
Bellbrook 42, Brookville 21
Benjamin Logan 47, Northwestern 14
Bethel 28, Miami East 19
Bluffton 62, Delphos Jefferson 56
Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 14
Celina 28, Lima Bath 21
Centerville 49, Beavercreek 10
Chaminade Julienne 41, Fenwick 19
CHCA 56, Norwood 19
Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41
Coldwater 57, Delphos SJ’s 13
Colerain 21, Sycamore 7
Covington 26, Tri-County North 0
Eaton 7, Franklin 0
Elder 35, Walnut Hills 7
Elgin 52, Ridgedale 21
Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0
Graham 28, Indian Lake 27, OT
Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 12
Greenon 42, Southeastern 0
Hamilton 12, Mason 7
Jonathan Alder 38, Springfield Shawnee 31
Kings 41, Teays Valley 10
Lakota East 23, Fairfield 20
London 50, Bellefontaine 14
Loveland 48, Holmes (KY) 14
Marion Local 28, Minster 0
Mechanicsburg 62, Fairbanks 14
Middletown Madison 13, Northridge 0
Milford 55, Little MIami 26
Mount Healthy 35, Talawanda 0
New Bremen 38, Anna 7
New Miami 35, Cin. Country Day 10
North College Hill 28, Lockland 25
North Union 50, Urbana 7
Northmont 40, Miamisburg 34, OT
Northwest 24, Harrison 12
Oakwood 23, Monroe 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Van Wert 34
Perry 66, Hardin Northern 13
Piqua 28, Tippecanoe 3
Preble Shawnee 42, Dixie 14
Princeton 56, Middletown 24
Ridgemont 36, Crestline 35
Riverside 46, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Roger Bacon 62, CCPA 24
Ross 63, Edgewood 35
Sidney 32, West Carrollton 20
Springfield 41, Springboro 0
St. Bernard 37, MVCA 0
St. Henry 29, Parkway 0
St. Marys 10, Lima Shawnee 7
St. Xavier 43, Moeller 14
Stebbins 29, Fairborn 21
Summit Country Day 27, Purcell Marian 12
Tecumseh 28, Kenton Ridge 10
Tri-Village 58, Mississinawa Valley 0
Trotwood 38, Thurgood Marshall 8
Troy 42, Greenville 6
Troy Christian 28, Dayton Christian 7
Turpin 40, Lebanon 29
Valley View 57, Milton-Union 14
Versailles 49, Fort Recovery 28
Winton Woods 48, Anderson 13
Xenia 17, Butler 12
Wapakoneta 21, Kenton 20
Wayne 31, Fairmont 24
Waynesville 28, Carlisle 6
West Jefferson 26, Triad 14
West Liberty-Salem 41, Northeastern 40, OT
Western Brown 40, Wilmington 34
Thursday’s Results
Clark Montessori 50, Riverview East 8
Dunbar 60, Meadowdale 0
EATON 7, FRANKLIN 0
F 0 0 0 0 – 0
E 7 0 0 0 – 7
First Quarter
E: Long 28 pass from Blaylock (Michael kick).
HAMILTON 12, MASON 7
M 0 7 0 0 – 7
H 0 6 0 6 – 12
Second Quarter
H: Rios 40 FG.
M: Molnar 7 run (Tymitz kick).
H: Rios 37 FG.
Fourth Quarter
H: Verdon 18 run (pass fail).
LAKOTA EAST 23, FAIRFIELD 21
F 0 0 7 14 – 21
LE 6 7 7 3 – 23
First Quarter
LE: Lugo-Flowers 6 pass from Kathman (kick fail).
Second Quarter
LE: Scott 15 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).
Third Quarter
LE: Thornhill 51 run (Hoffmann kick).
F: Love 3 run (Maddy kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Love 3 run (Maddy kick).
F: Stephenson 54 pass from Love (Maddy kick).
LE: Hoffmann 20 FG.
MIDDLETOWN MADISON 13, NORTHRIDGE 0
MM 0 6 0 7 – 13
N 0 0 0 0 – 0
Second Quarter
MM: Oligee 6 run (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
MM: Pendleton 9 run (McCoullough kick).
MOUNT HEALTHY 34, TALAWANDA 0
T 0 0 0 0 – 0
MH 14 6 7 7 – 34
First Quarter
MH: Hodge 11 run (Sanchez kick).
MH: Gaither 10 run (Sanchez kick).
Second Quarter
MH: Hodge 20 pass from Gaither (kick fail).
Third Quarter
MH: Hodge 24 pass from Gaither (Sanchez kick).
Fourth Quarter
MH: Lindsay 4 pass from Gaither (Sanchez kick).
PIQUA 28, TIPPECANOE 3
P 7 7 14 0 – 28
T 0 3 0 0 – 3
First Quarter
P: Coleman 13 run (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
P: Kemp 5 run (Trombley kick).
T: Hadden 30 FG.
Third Quarter
P: Coleman 8 run (Trombley kick).
P: Coleman 44 run (Trombley kick).
PRINCETON 56, MIDDLETOWN 24
M 13 3 8 0 – 24
P 14 26 9 7 – 56
First Quarter
P: White 25 interception return (Gmerek kick).
M: Junior 8 run (Dearth kick).
P: Foster 40 pass from Lynn (Walker kick).
M: Bryant 2 run (kick fail).
Second Quarter
P: Behymer 38 pass from Lynn (kick fail).
P: Bowers 77 punt return (Walker kick).
M: Dearth 30 FG.
P: Harris Jr. 54 pass from Lynn (kick fail).
P: Tanks 3 run (Walker kick).
Third Quarter
P: Lynn 49 run (Walker kick).
P: Safety.
M: Davis 1 run (Bryant run).
Fourth Quarter
P: Lynn 2 run (Walker kick).
ROSS 63, EDGEWOOD 35
E 14 7 7 7 – 35
R 7 21 21 14 – 63
First Quarter
E: Scott 8 run (Testas kick).
R: Boze 52 run (Vadnais kick).
E: Meyer 11 pass from Jones (Testas kick).
Second Quarter
R: Fraasman 55 pass from Boze (Vadnais kick).
E: Jones 4 run (Testas kick).
R: Gifford 1 run (Vadnais kick).
R: Gifford 13 run (Vadnais kick).
Third Quarter
R: Gifford 4 run (Vadnais kick).
R: Gifford 4 run (Vadnais kick).
E: Crosby 1 run (Testas kick).
R: Warren 3 run (Vadnais kick).
Fourth Quarter
R: Boze 6 run (Vadnais kick).
R: Brown 23 run (Vadnais kick).
E: Miller 85 run (Testas kick).
SIDNEY 32, WEST CARROLLTON 20
WC 0 0 6 14 – 20
S 3 14 0 15 – 32
First Quarter
S: Taylor 34 FG.
Second Quarter
S: Taborn 2 run (Taylor kick).
S: Wheeler 36 pass from Johnson (Taylor kick).
Third Quarter
WC: Darby 54 run (run fail).
Fourth Quarter
S: Davis 4 run (Taylor kick).
WC: Howard 2 run (Howard run).
S: Taborn 4 run (Reynolds pass).
WC: Darby 51 pass from Cleveland (pass fail).
STEBBINS 29, FAIRBORN 21
F 7 0 7 7 – 21
S 3 13 0 13 – 29
First Quarter
F: Warner 2 run (Dierker kick).
S: Dozier 27 FG.
Second Quarter
S: Jones 36 pass from Keller (kick fail).
S: Harris 59 punt return (Dozier kick).
Third Quarter
F: Bush 57 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Keller 1 run (Dozier kick).
F: Hamilton 14 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).
S: Rutledge 4 run (kick fail).
VALLEY VIEW 57, MILTON-UNION 14
MU 6 0 0 8 – 14
VV 7 22 28 0 – 57
First Quarter
MU: Neumaier 2 run (kick fail).
VV: Coulter 46 pass from Owens (Phillips kick).
Second Quarter
VV: Curruth 9 run (Clark run).
VV: Clark 2 run (Phillips kick).
VV: Curruth 37 pass from Owens (Phillips kick).
Third Quarter
VV: Clark 40 pass from Owens (Phillips kick).
VV: Ferguson 32 interception return (Phillips kick).
VV: Tays 42 punt return (Phillips kick).
VV: Tays 75 punt return (Phillips kick).
Fourth Quarter
MU: Dohrman 27 pass from Morter (Hines run).
WAYNE 31, FAIRMONT 24
F 7 0 14 3 – 24
W 14 7 10 0 – 31
First Quarter
F: Baker 1 run (Holt kick).
W: Fancher 3 run (Doan kick).
W: Kinley 75 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).
Second Quarter
W: Fancher 11 run (Doan kick).
Third Quarter
W: Doan 24 FG.
F: Anosike 14 run (Holt kick).
W: Fancher 68 run (Doan kick).
F: Baker 10 run (Holt kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Holt 30 FG.
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Alter 2, Indian Hill 0: Schmitt (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal.
Anderson 3, McNicholas 1
Ben Logan 5, West Liberty-Salem 2
Chaminade Julienne 3, Roger Bacon 1
Elder 3, Lakota West 3
Emmanuel Christian 5, Fairlawn 1
Graham 6, Northeastern 2
Greenon 9, Dixie 0
Mason 2, St. Xavier 1
Middletown 0, Fenwick 0
Oak Hills 2, Turpin 0
Riverdale 3, Bellefontaine 2
Springfield Shawnee 2, Tecumseh 1
Talawanda 10, Uninon County (IN) 1
Troy Christian 7, Newton 1
Friday’s Results
Legacy Christian 6, Mars Hill 1
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Greeneview 6, Madison Plains 0
Hamilton 3, Lebanon 1
Indian Lake 6, Northeastern 1
Lima Shawnee 3, Bellefontaine 0
Loveland 1, Lakota West 0
Mason 2, Ursuline Academy 0
Seton 7, McNicholas 2
Urbana 5, Legacy Christian 0
West Liberty-Salem 0, Graham 0
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 3, Oakwood 0
Fairlawn 3, Newton 1: Beidelman (N) 13 kills, Walters (N) 8 kills, Rapp (N) 25 assists 3 kills.
Fort Loramie 3, New Bremen 1: Maurer (FL) 27 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 11 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 16 digs.
Mechanicsburg 3, West Jefferson 0: Blakeman (M) 15 digs 1 ace, Ayars (M) 31 assists 6 kills, Ehrenborg (M) 11 kills.
