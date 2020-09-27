HS Results 9/26

Badin 34, Carroll 0

Bellbrook 42, Brookville 21

Benjamin Logan 47, Northwestern 14

Bethel 28, Miami East 19

Bluffton 62, Delphos Jefferson 56

Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 14

Celina 28, Lima Bath 21

Centerville 49, Beavercreek 10

Chaminade Julienne 41, Fenwick 19

CHCA 56, Norwood 19

Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41

Coldwater 57, Delphos SJ’s 13

Colerain 21, Sycamore 7

Covington 26, Tri-County North 0

Eaton 7, Franklin 0

Elder 35, Walnut Hills 7

Elgin 52, Ridgedale 21

Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0

Graham 28, Indian Lake 27, OT

Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 12

Greenon 42, Southeastern 0

Hamilton 12, Mason 7

Jonathan Alder 38, Springfield Shawnee 31

Kings 41, Teays Valley 10

Lakota East 23, Fairfield 20

London 50, Bellefontaine 14

Loveland 48, Holmes (KY) 14

Marion Local 28, Minster 0

Mechanicsburg 62, Fairbanks 14

Middletown Madison 13, Northridge 0

Milford 55, Little MIami 26

Mount Healthy 35, Talawanda 0

New Bremen 38, Anna 7

New Miami 35, Cin. Country Day 10

North College Hill 28, Lockland 25

North Union 50, Urbana 7

Northmont 40, Miamisburg 34, OT

Northwest 24, Harrison 12

Oakwood 23, Monroe 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Van Wert 34

Perry 66, Hardin Northern 13

Piqua 28, Tippecanoe 3

Preble Shawnee 42, Dixie 14

Princeton 56, Middletown 24

Ridgemont 36, Crestline 35

Riverside 46, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Roger Bacon 62, CCPA 24

Ross 63, Edgewood 35

Sidney 32, West Carrollton 20

Springfield 41, Springboro 0

St. Bernard 37, MVCA 0

St. Henry 29, Parkway 0

St. Marys 10, Lima Shawnee 7

St. Xavier 43, Moeller 14

Stebbins 29, Fairborn 21

Summit Country Day 27, Purcell Marian 12

Tecumseh 28, Kenton Ridge 10

Tri-Village 58, Mississinawa Valley 0

Trotwood 38, Thurgood Marshall 8

Troy 42, Greenville 6

Troy Christian 28, Dayton Christian 7

Turpin 40, Lebanon 29

Valley View 57, Milton-Union 14

Versailles 49, Fort Recovery 28

Winton Woods 48, Anderson 13

Xenia 17, Butler 12

Wapakoneta 21, Kenton 20

Wayne 31, Fairmont 24

Waynesville 28, Carlisle 6

West Jefferson 26, Triad 14

West Liberty-Salem 41, Northeastern 40, OT

Western Brown 40, Wilmington 34

Thursday’s Results

Clark Montessori 50, Riverview East 8

Dunbar 60, Meadowdale 0

EATON 7, FRANKLIN 0

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

E 7 0 0 0 – 7

First Quarter

E: Long 28 pass from Blaylock (Michael kick).

HAMILTON 12, MASON 7

M 0 7 0 0 – 7

H 0 6 0 6 – 12

Second Quarter

H: Rios 40 FG.

M: Molnar 7 run (Tymitz kick).

H: Rios 37 FG.

Fourth Quarter

H: Verdon 18 run (pass fail).

LAKOTA EAST 23, FAIRFIELD 21

F 0 0 7 14 – 21

LE 6 7 7 3 – 23

First Quarter

LE: Lugo-Flowers 6 pass from Kathman (kick fail).

Second Quarter

LE: Scott 15 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).

Third Quarter

LE: Thornhill 51 run (Hoffmann kick).

F: Love 3 run (Maddy kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Love 3 run (Maddy kick).

F: Stephenson 54 pass from Love (Maddy kick).

LE: Hoffmann 20 FG.

MIDDLETOWN MADISON 13, NORTHRIDGE 0

MM 0 6 0 7 – 13

N 0 0 0 0 – 0

Second Quarter

MM: Oligee 6 run (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

MM: Pendleton 9 run (McCoullough kick).

MOUNT HEALTHY 34, TALAWANDA 0

T 0 0 0 0 – 0

MH 14 6 7 7 – 34

First Quarter

MH: Hodge 11 run (Sanchez kick).

MH: Gaither 10 run (Sanchez kick).

Second Quarter

MH: Hodge 20 pass from Gaither (kick fail).

Third Quarter

MH: Hodge 24 pass from Gaither (Sanchez kick).

Fourth Quarter

MH: Lindsay 4 pass from Gaither (Sanchez kick).

PIQUA 28, TIPPECANOE 3

P 7 7 14 0 – 28

T 0 3 0 0 – 3

First Quarter

P: Coleman 13 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Kemp 5 run (Trombley kick).

T: Hadden 30 FG.

Third Quarter

P: Coleman 8 run (Trombley kick).

P: Coleman 44 run (Trombley kick).

PRINCETON 56, MIDDLETOWN 24

M 13 3 8 0 – 24

P 14 26 9 7 – 56

First Quarter

P: White 25 interception return (Gmerek kick).

M: Junior 8 run (Dearth kick).

P: Foster 40 pass from Lynn (Walker kick).

M: Bryant 2 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

P: Behymer 38 pass from Lynn (kick fail).

P: Bowers 77 punt return (Walker kick).

M: Dearth 30 FG.

P: Harris Jr. 54 pass from Lynn (kick fail).

P: Tanks 3 run (Walker kick).

Third Quarter

P: Lynn 49 run (Walker kick).

P: Safety.

M: Davis 1 run (Bryant run).

Fourth Quarter

P: Lynn 2 run (Walker kick).

ROSS 63, EDGEWOOD 35

E 14 7 7 7 – 35

R 7 21 21 14 – 63

First Quarter

E: Scott 8 run (Testas kick).

R: Boze 52 run (Vadnais kick).

E: Meyer 11 pass from Jones (Testas kick).

Second Quarter

R: Fraasman 55 pass from Boze (Vadnais kick).

E: Jones 4 run (Testas kick).

R: Gifford 1 run (Vadnais kick).

R: Gifford 13 run (Vadnais kick).

Third Quarter

R: Gifford 4 run (Vadnais kick).

R: Gifford 4 run (Vadnais kick).

E: Crosby 1 run (Testas kick).

R: Warren 3 run (Vadnais kick).

Fourth Quarter

R: Boze 6 run (Vadnais kick).

R: Brown 23 run (Vadnais kick).

E: Miller 85 run (Testas kick).

SIDNEY 32, WEST CARROLLTON 20

WC 0 0 6 14 – 20

S 3 14 0 15 – 32

First Quarter

S: Taylor 34 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Taborn 2 run (Taylor kick).

S: Wheeler 36 pass from Johnson (Taylor kick).

Third Quarter

WC: Darby 54 run (run fail).

Fourth Quarter

S: Davis 4 run (Taylor kick).

WC: Howard 2 run (Howard run).

S: Taborn 4 run (Reynolds pass).

WC: Darby 51 pass from Cleveland (pass fail).

STEBBINS 29, FAIRBORN 21

F 7 0 7 7 – 21

S 3 13 0 13 – 29

First Quarter

F: Warner 2 run (Dierker kick).

S: Dozier 27 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Jones 36 pass from Keller (kick fail).

S: Harris 59 punt return (Dozier kick).

Third Quarter

F: Bush 57 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Keller 1 run (Dozier kick).

F: Hamilton 14 pass from Parrish (Dierker kick).

S: Rutledge 4 run (kick fail).

VALLEY VIEW 57, MILTON-UNION 14

MU 6 0 0 8 – 14

VV 7 22 28 0 – 57

First Quarter

MU: Neumaier 2 run (kick fail).

VV: Coulter 46 pass from Owens (Phillips kick).

Second Quarter

VV: Curruth 9 run (Clark run).

VV: Clark 2 run (Phillips kick).

VV: Curruth 37 pass from Owens (Phillips kick).

Third Quarter

VV: Clark 40 pass from Owens (Phillips kick).

VV: Ferguson 32 interception return (Phillips kick).

VV: Tays 42 punt return (Phillips kick).

VV: Tays 75 punt return (Phillips kick).

Fourth Quarter

MU: Dohrman 27 pass from Morter (Hines run).

WAYNE 31, FAIRMONT 24

F 7 0 14 3 – 24

W 14 7 10 0 – 31

First Quarter

F: Baker 1 run (Holt kick).

W: Fancher 3 run (Doan kick).

W: Kinley 75 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).

Second Quarter

W: Fancher 11 run (Doan kick).

Third Quarter

W: Doan 24 FG.

F: Anosike 14 run (Holt kick).

W: Fancher 68 run (Doan kick).

F: Baker 10 run (Holt kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Holt 30 FG.

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 2, Indian Hill 0: Schmitt (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal.

Anderson 3, McNicholas 1

Ben Logan 5, West Liberty-Salem 2

Chaminade Julienne 3, Roger Bacon 1

Elder 3, Lakota West 3

Emmanuel Christian 5, Fairlawn 1

Graham 6, Northeastern 2

Greenon 9, Dixie 0

Mason 2, St. Xavier 1

Middletown 0, Fenwick 0

Oak Hills 2, Turpin 0

Riverdale 3, Bellefontaine 2

Springfield Shawnee 2, Tecumseh 1

Talawanda 10, Uninon County (IN) 1

Troy Christian 7, Newton 1

Friday’s Results

Legacy Christian 6, Mars Hill 1

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Greeneview 6, Madison Plains 0

Hamilton 3, Lebanon 1

Indian Lake 6, Northeastern 1

Lima Shawnee 3, Bellefontaine 0

Loveland 1, Lakota West 0

Mason 2, Ursuline Academy 0

Seton 7, McNicholas 2

Urbana 5, Legacy Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 0, Graham 0

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 3, Oakwood 0

Fairlawn 3, Newton 1: Beidelman (N) 13 kills, Walters (N) 8 kills, Rapp (N) 25 assists 3 kills.

Fort Loramie 3, New Bremen 1: Maurer (FL) 27 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 11 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 16 digs.

Mechanicsburg 3, West Jefferson 0: Blakeman (M) 15 digs 1 ace, Ayars (M) 31 assists 6 kills, Ehrenborg (M) 11 kills.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.