HS Results 9/28

Edgewood 3, Northwest 2

Jonathan Alder 6, Urbana 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Graham 0

Northwestern 0, Tecumseh 0

Stebbins 2, West Carrollton 1

Talawanda 1, Harrison 0

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 2, Indian Hill 1

Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0

Carroll 5, Clinton Massie 0

Centerville 5, Northmont 0

Edgewood 8, Northwest 0

Fairborn 10, Greenville 0: Thomas (F) 3 goals 2 assists, Lynn F) 1 goal 2 assists, Newell (F) shutout.

Hamilton 2, Ursuline Academy 1

Jonathan Alder 5, Urbana 1

Kenton Ridge 0, Graham 0

Madeira 2, Roger Bacon 1

Miamisburg 3, Fairmont 1

Sidney 3, Piqua 0

Seton 7, Lakota East 0

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0

Troy 16, West Carrollton 0

Wyoming 3, Fenwick 2

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: Maurer (FL) 28 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 11 kills, Grudich (FL) 8 digs.

Piqua 3, Stebbins 1

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: Siefring (T) 11 kills 8 digs, R. Wildermuth (T) 20 assists 6 assists 6 kills 3 blocks, Titley (T) 12 digs 2 aces; Knapp (F) 8 assists 6 digs, Hart (F) 9 digs, Thompson (F) 3 kills 8 digs.

Troy Christian 3, Newton 2

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division II

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: Alter (Houpt 82, Kuntz 82, Hoskins 86, Volk 89) 339; Bethel (Gray 94, Calhoun 95, Johnson 108, Brookhart 113) 410; Mechanicsburg (Reece 84, Rausch 107, Dean 110, Wetzel 112) 413; Carlisle (Dobbins 100, McIntosh 105, E. Ridinger 108, A. Ridinger 110) 423.

Individual Qualifiers: Strickland (Chaminade Julienne) 76; Miller (Legacy Christian) 81; Manning (Southeastern) 85; DeMayoo (Springfield Shawnee) 92.

At Hamilton

Qualifying Teams: Fenwick (McNair 87, Wright 90, Hemmelgarn 91, Snyder 91) 359; Summit Country Day 382 (Simpson 88, Johnson 88, Moran 100, Edmondson 106); Wyoming 395 (So. Dulin 94, Sa. Dulin 88, McMonigal 107, Marty 106); Clinton-Massie (Anderson 93, Schneider 95, Spurlock 108, Payne 113).

Individual Results: Hurt (Mariemont) 88, Stegemann (Clermont Northeast) 91; Motch (Seven Hills) 94; Kaminski (Cin. Country Day) 96.

