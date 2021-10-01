H.S. Results 9/29-9/30

Dunbar 42, Meadowdale 22

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Batavia 0, McNicholas 0

Bellbrook 5, Waynesville 0: Terry (B) 3 goals, Ferris (B) 2 goals, Valley (B) 2 assists.

Butler 4, Tecumseh 1: Hill (T) goal.

Carroll 3, Sidney 0

Dayton Christian 7, Catholic Central 0

Dixie 2, Newton 2

Fairmont 6, Miami Valley 0

Lakota East 3, Princeton 0

Lakota West 2, Colerain 0

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Northmont 4, Chaminade Julienne 2

Oak Hills 2, Middletown 0

Oakwood 10, Franklin 0

Ross 3, Northwest 1

Sycamore 2, Fairfield 0

Talawanda 2, Edgewood 1

Tippecanoe 3, Alter 2: Haas (T) 3 goals, Stonerock (T) assist, Jackson (T) assist, Tornes (A) 2 goals, Augustine (A) 2 assists.

Troy 3, Xenia 0

Wayne 3, Piqua 2

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 4, Graham 1

Ben Logan 1, London 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Urbana 1

Madison Plains 4, KIPP Columbus 2

West Jefferson 4, Patriot Prep 2

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 4, Valley View 2

Dayton Christian 12, North College Hill 0

Lakota West 3, Colerain 1

Newton 5, Dixie 0

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Ponitz 2, Trotwood 1

Preble Shawnee 10, National Trail 0

Sycamore 1, Fairfield 0

Troy Christian 2, Milton-Union 0

Twin Valley South 1, Tri-County North 0

Xenia 8, Carlisle 0

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0

Ben Logan 2, London 0

Fairbanks 5, Tree of Life 0

Graham 3, Bellefontaine 0

Greenon 3, West Liberty-Salem 1

Northwestern 2, Jonathan Alder 0

Piqua 5, Stebbins 0

Springboro 2, Northmont 1

Springfield Shawnee 7, Indian Lake 2

Tippecanoe 0, Fairborn 0: Heider (F) shutout 10 saves.

Wayne 4, Springfield 1

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: Alter 296 (Simms 71, Gochenouer 72, Grawe 86, Tabar 75, Kreusch 78); Fenwick 308 (Schadek 72, Metzger 69, Schehr 78, McKinney 89, Weber 97); Oakwood 319 (Plunkett 75, Chen 78, Martin 82, Carlton 84, Mullen 86); Badin 323 (Schwartz 74, Centrulla 83, Koger 80, Zettler 87, Brugger 86).

Individual Qualifiers: Lindsey (Waynesville) 74, Steed (Clinton-Massie) 75, Hartley (Brookville) 80, Barrett (Waynesville) 82.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: Ben Logan 364 (Wesson 77, Valentine 92, Lafferty 99, Hahn 96, Lacher 119); Fort Loramie 380 (Bolin 86, Voisard 101, Turner 96, Pleiman 97, Goubeaux 106); Versailles 397 (Cotner 98, Porter 88, Jay 113, Garrison 103, Dirksen 108); Miami East 405 (Stevens 95, Patton 101, Godwin 107, Godsey 102, Shaffer 122).

Individual Qualifiers: Merritt (Graham) 84, Ross (Indian Lake) 88, Hines (National Trail) 91, Havenar (Anna) 93.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

East Dayton Christian 3, Ponitz 2

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: Brandewie (FL) 19 assists, Sholtis (FL) 10 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 15 digs.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota East 1

Carroll 3, Stivers 0

Fairborn 3, Stebbins 0

Ponitz 3, Belmont 0

Thurgood Marshall 3, Dunbar 2

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Centerville Black 3, Troy 2: Riley (C) d Romick (T) 6-2, 6-3; Muriithi (C) d Rogers (T) 6-3, 6-0; Narayanan (C) d Johnston (T) 6-0, 6-0; Niemi/Patel (T) d Cheng/Fox (C) 6-2, 6-4; Logan/Rajab (T) d Patel/Edwards (C) 4-6, 6-4 1-0 (6).

Centerville Gold 4, Alter 1: Owen (C) def. Lampman 2-6, 7-6, 6-4; Hinshaw (C) def. Shope 6-1, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Siler 6-3, 6-1; Caldwell/Aliaga (C) def. Baker/Schaefer 6-7, 6-0, 6-4; E.Alappatt/Avers (C) def. Collins/Hoskins 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Northmont 3, Milton-Union 2: Brumbaugh(M) def Braswell (N) 6-1 6-2; Faub (M) Kelsey (N) 6-1 6-2; Sullivan (N) def Coate (M) 0-6 7-6 6-3; Haley/Bergjord (N) def Black/Barton (M); Ibe/Mitchell (N) def Barnes/Black (M) 6-1 6-3.

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1: Errett (N) d. Walrath, 6-1 6-1; Yeager (N) d. Kelly, 6-0 6-3; Walrath (T) d. Arnold, 4-6 6-3 10-4; Fraker/Winkleman (N) d. Miller/Shampton, 6-4 6-2; Estes/Haley (N) d. Morales/Kelly, 7-5 7-5.

Wayne 3, Stivers 2

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Miami Valley 0: Lampman (A) def. Jain (MVS) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Bartek (MVS) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Deneault (MVS) 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Stephens-Peters (MVS) 6-1, 6-2; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Ikramuddin-Lightner (MVS) 6-2, 6-1.

Beaverreek 3, Northmont 2: Braswell (N) def Ruggles (B) 6-7 6-0 7-6; Contreras (B) def Kelsey 6-4 6-4; Lutz (B) def Sullivan 6-3 6-2; Haley/ Bergjord (N) def Ling/Cornell (B) 3-6 7-5 6-4; Reddy/Jones (B) def Mitchell/Ibe (N) 6-2 4-6 7-5.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Fairmont 0: Dean d. Watkins 6-0 6-2; Parisi d. Drake 6-0 6-2; Palmer d. Bruzzese 6-1 6-0; Ely/Juniewicz d. Souza/Hennesy 2-1 ret; Keeton/Bihn d. List/Lundgren 6-0 6-2.

Greenon 3, Greeneview 2

Tecumseh 4, London 1: Walrath (T) def Davis 6-0, 6-0; Kelly (T) def Jones 6-1, 6-2; Walrath (T) def Gross 6-2, 6-1; Ren/Myers (L) def Miller/Shampton 7-5, 6-4; Morales/Kelly (T) def Cameron/Hurley 6-1, 7-5.

Girls Field Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Summit Country Day 1, Oakwood 0

Tuesday’s Results

Oakwood 2, Indian Hill 1

REPORTING RESULTS

