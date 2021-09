HS Results 9/4

Anderson 43, Little Miami 42, OT

Anna 48, Parkway 17

Arcanum 52, Mississinawa Valley 0

Ansonia 34, Dixie 0

Badin 35, Northwest 0

Bellbrook 28, Tecumseh 9

Bellefontaine 28, Urbana 0

Bloom-Carroll 23, Jonathan Alder 3

Brookville 42, Bethel 0

Canton McKinley 28, Wayne 12

Carlisle 14, Northridge 6

Catholic Central 32, West Liberty-Salem 20

Cin. Country Day 44, Dohn 6

Col. East 41, Thurgood Marshall 8

Coldwater 42, Fort Recovery 6

Colerain 21, Mason 16

Clinton-Massie 44, Fenwick 0

Crestview 22, Wayne Trace 15

Delphos Jefferson 35, Lima Perry 30

Dunbar 34, Beavercreek 15

Eaton 27, Talawanda 17

Elder 47, Beacon Hill 0

Fairmont 24, Chaminade Julienne 7

Fayetteville 56, New Miami 0

Fort Loramie 42, Covington 25

Franklin 17, Edgewood 15

Gahanna Lincoln 26, Centerville 24

Hughes 44, Lockland 6

IMG Academy 58, La Salle 7

Indian Lake 48, Riverside 19

Kenton Ridge 58, Ben Logan 28

Kings 14, Winton Woods 13

Lakota East 49, Middletown 7

Lakota West 43, Oak Hills 17

Lima Bath 43, Kenton 13

Lima Shawnee 27, Celina 0

London 48, Marion-Franklin 6

Madeira 15, Purcell Marian 12

Mariemont 33, Williamsburg 0

Marion Local 19, Versailles 17

McNicholas 41, CHCA 0

Mechanicsburg 50, Madison Plains 14

Miami East 30, Northwestern 15

Milford 34, Walnut Hills 8

Miamisburg 33, Alter 14

Moeller 39, East Central 22

Monroe 66, Western Brown 58

Mount Healthy 26, Wilmington 23

New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 14

North Union 41, Danville 14

Northeastern 19, Greeneview 7

Oakwood 28, Milton-Union 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7

Philo 26, Fairbanks 7

Preble Shawnee 41, National Trail 0

Princeton 44, Dublin Coffman 14

Reading 35, Summit Country Day 7

Roger Bacon 48, Newport Central Catholic 13

Ross 21, Valley View 17

Sidney 28, Greenville 14

Springfield Shawnee 35, Carroll 7

St. Henry 40, Minster 28

St. Xavier 49, Olentangy Liberty 0

Sycamore 42, Fairfield 18

Taft 30, Indian Hill 15

Tippecanoe 34, Butler 7

Triad 52, Cedarville 10j

Tri-County North 34, Bradford 16

Tri-Village 41, Twin Valley South 6

Troy Christian 48, Dayton Christian 24

Turpin 38, Loveland 34

Upper Arlington 38, Springboro 7

Upper Scioto Valley 38, Middletown Madison 6

Van Wert 55, Defiance 18

Wapakoneta 10, St. Marys 7

Waynesville 42, Blanchester 13

West Clermont 19, Lebanon 17

West Jefferson 24, Greenon 7

Worthington Christian 30, MVCA 16

Wyoming 36, Norwood 4

Xenia 42, Fairborn 2

Thursday’s Results

Meadowdale 40, Hillcrest 0

Stebbins 41, West Carrollton 8

BOX SCORES

BADIN 35, NORTHWEST 0

N 0 0 0 0 – 0

B 7 7 14 7 – 35

First Quarter

B: Vidourek 85 run (Niesen kick).

Second Quarter

B: Vidourek 1 run (Niesen kick).

Third Quarter

B: Russo 9 run (Niesen kick).

B: Rawlings 40 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Moore 15 pass from Vidourek (Warner kick).

BROOKVILLE 42, BETHEL 0

Be 0 0 0 0 – 0

Br 14 21 7 0 – 42

First Quarter

Br: Mehr 1 run (Wissinger kick).

Br: Dafler 6 run (Wissinger kick).

Second Quarter

Br: Lamb 11 pass from Mehr (Wissinger kick).

Br: Lackey 3 run (Wissinger kick).

Br: Ashworth 39 pass from Mehr (Wissinger kick).

Third Quarter

Br: Davis 18 run (Wissinger kick).

CANTON MCKINLEY 28, WAYNE 12

CM 7 7 7 7 – 28

W 0 0 0 12 – 12

First Quarter

CM: Mackey 12 run (Saad kick).

Second Quarter

CM: Fannin Jr. 13 pass from Williams (Saad kick).

Third Quarter

CM: Mackey 2 run (Saad kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Kinley 11 run (kick fail).

CM: Williams 3 run (Saad kick).

W: Ward 1 run (pass fail).

CARLISLE 14, NORTHRIDGE 6

C 0 8 6 0 – 14

N 6 0 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

N: Henry 1 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

C: Borders 1 run (Borders run).

Third Quarter

C: Borders 1 run (kick fail).

DUNBAR 34, BEAVERCREEK 15

B 0 8 0 7 – 15

D 0 8 13 13 – 34

Second Quarter

B: Garnes 2 run (Crawford run).

D: Leslie 32 pass from Roberts (Ke’Shaun reception).

Third Quarter

D: Bowman 3 run (Turatsinze kick).

D: Leslie 43 pass from Roberts (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

D: Bowman 67 pass from Roberts (kick fail).

B: Hocker 9 pass from Crawford (Morse kick).

D: Bowman 37 run (Turatsinze kick).

EATON 27, TALAWANDA 17

E 7 7 0 13 – 27

T 7 7 3 0 – 17

First Quarter

T: Bothast-Revalee 18 run (Young kick).

E: Orr 7 pass from Ebright (Michael kick).

Second Quarter

T: Bothast-Revalee 42 run (Young kick).

E: Ebright 1 run (Michael kick).

Third Quarter

T: Young 27 FG.

Fourth Quarter

E: Williams 3 run (Michael kick).

E: Winings 13 pass from Ebright (kick fail).

FAIRMONT 24, CHAMINADE JULIENNE 7

CJ 0 0 0 7 – 7

F 0 7 3 14 – 24

Second Quarter

F: Baker 2 run (Holt kick).

Third Quarter

F: Holt 39 FG.

Fourth Quarter

F: Baker 4 run (Holt kick).

CJ: Owens 12 pass from Chandler (kick).

F: Baker 20 run (Holt kick).

LAKOTA EAST 49, MIDDLETOWN 7

M 0 0 7 0 – 7

LE 14 21 14 0 – 49

First Quarter

LE: Davis 7 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Davis 3 run (Hoffmann kick).

Second Quarter

LE: Vanhosser 48 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Rabin 39 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Poppe 30 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

Third Quarter

LE: Vanhosser 90 kickoff return (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Rabin 47 run (Hoffmann kick).

M: Bell 8 pass from Davis (Johnson kick).

LAKOTA WEST 43, OAK HILLS 17

LW 14 14 9 6 – 43

OH 0 3 0 14 – 17

First Quarter

LW: Goode 1 run (Goode kick).

LW: Afari 8 run (Duncan kick).

Second Quarter

OH: Brogan 24 FG.

LW: Bolden 9 run (Bohn kick).

LW: Minich 10 pass from Bolden (Duncan kick).

Third Quarter

LW: Goode 32 run (Bohn kick).

OH: Safety.

Fourth Quarter

OH: Schreiber 1 run (Brogan kick).

LW: Wilson 25 run (kick fail).

OH: Day 35 pass from Schreiber (Brogan kick).

MECHANICSBURG 50, MADISON-PLAINS 14

MP 0 6 8 0 – 14

Me 15 14 21 0 – 50

First Quarter

Me: Hursey 8 pass from Conley (Smith reception).

Me: Mascadri 3 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

Second Quarter

MP: Bearden 13 pass from Coil (run fail).

Me: Hurst 57 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

Me: Hurst 5 run (Mascadri kick).

Third Quarter

Me: Hurst 15 run (Mascadri kick).

Me: Hurst 17 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

MP: Bearden 95 kickoff return (Smith reception).

Me: Butler 8 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

PIQUA 28, TROY 7

P 0 21 0 7 – 28

T 7 0 0 0 – 7

First Quarter

T: McCoy 1 run (Kleinhenz kick).

Second Quarter

P: Medley 5 run (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 8 run (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 4 run (Trombley kick).

Fourth Quarter

P: Medley 8 run (Trombley kick).

SIDNEY 28, GREENVILLE 14

G 0 14 0 0 – 14

S 7 7 0 14 – 28

First Quarter

S: Spradling 86 kickoff return (Taylor kick).

Second Quarter

G: Short 26 run (Ernst kick).

S: Johnson 17 run (Taylor kick).

G: Royer 23 pass from Short (Ernst kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Davis 10 pass from Johnson (Taylor kick).

S: Davis 25 pass from Johnson (Taylor kick).

STEBBINS 41, WEST CARROLLTON 8

WC 0 8 0 0 – 8

S 14 7 13 7 – 41

First Quarter

S: Holloway 1 run (Dozier kick).

S: Holloway 2 run (Dozier kick).

Second Quarter

WC: Peebles 26 run (Peebles run).

S: Holloway 2 run (Dozier kick).

Third Quarter

S: Keller 1 run (Dozier kick).

S: Keller 5 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

S: King 7 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

WEST CLERMONT 19, LEBANON 17

L 0 14 3 0 – 17

WC 0 7 6 6 – 19

Second Quarter

WC: Wooldridge 15 run (Berry kick).

L: Kay 60 run (Miller kick).

L: Meyers 26 pass from Sherick (Miller kick).

Third Quarter

WC: Lucas 1 run (run fail).

L: Miller 24 FG.

Fourth Quarter

WC: Moats 8 run (kick fail).

XENIA 42, FAIRBORN 2

X 0 29 7 6 – 42

F 0 0 2 0 – 2

Second Quarter

X: Wright 12 pass from McManus (Miller kick).

X: Smith 30 fumble return (Miller kick).

X: Wright 18 pass from McManus (Miller kick).

X: Wright 65 pass from McManus (Lee run).

Third Quarter

X: Safety.

X: Adams 1 run (Miller kick).

Fourth Quarter

X: Adams 2 run (run fail).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Anderson 3, Chaminade Julienne 1

Beavercreek 1, St. Charles 0

Bellbrook 2, Summit Country Day 2: Terry (B) goal, Terrell (B) goal, Ferrin (B) 2 assists.

Cin. Christian 4, Fayetteville Perry 0

Finneytown 5, Purcell Marian 1

Mariemont 4, McNicholas 1

Princeton 1, Edgewood 0

Ross 1, Taylor 0

Walnut Hills 0, Springboro 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Bellefontaine 4, Harding 0

Centerville 1, Lakota East 0

Cin. Country Day 6, Conner 0

Fairmont 2, Oakwood 0

Indian Lake 1, Northeastern 0

Mariemont 2, Lehman Catholic 2

Middletown Madison 7, National Trail 0

Summit Country Day 2, Taylor 0

Troy 2, Springboro 0

Urbana 6, Piqua 1: Mounce (U) 3 goals, Talebi (U) 3 saves.

Walnut Hills 8, Ponitz 0

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Cedarville 3, Greenville 2: Moore (G) 10 kills 3 blocks, Bone (G) 12 kills, Trisel (G) 8 kills 4 aces.

Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0: Brandewie (FL) 23 assists, Sholtis (FL) 13 digs 12 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 12 digs.

Meadowdale 3, Withrow 1

Stivers 3, National Trail 0

Troy Christian 3, Bradford 0

Girls Tennis

Saturday’s Results

Franklin 5, Greeneview 0

Girls Field Hockey

Saturday’s Results

Olentangy Liberty 1, Oakwood 0

