HS Results 9/8-9/9

Thursday’s Results

Bethel 6, Springfield Shawnee 2: Houck (B) 3 goals 2 assists, Keesee (B) goal assist, Elliot (SS) goal, Krupp (SS) goal.

Carlisle 8, Norwood 3

Colerain 1, Sycamore 0

Dayton Christian 3, Brookville 0

Emmanuel Christian 4, West Jefferson 1

Fairborn 4, Franklin 0: Rutan (Fa) goal assist, Salim (Fa) 2 goals, Smith (Fa) 2 saves shutout.

Fenwick 3, Waynesville 2

Harrison 8, Mount Healthy 0

La Salle 1, Carroll 0

Mason 2, Fairfield 0

McNicholas 2, Roger Bacon 2

Miamisburg 5, Troy 0

Monroe 1, Edgewood 0

Oak Hills 2, Hamilton 0

Oakwood 3, Bellbrook 1

Princeton 1, Middletown 1

Ross 4, Northwest 1

Sidney 2, Springfield 1

Talawanda 4, Edgewood 2

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 2

Troy Christian 5, Milton-Union 1

Wayne 9, Greenville 0

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2, Northwestern 2

Belmont 5, Dunbar 1

Ben Logan 2, Jonathan Alder 1

Urbana 1, London 1

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 3, Sidney 1

Dayton Christian 4, Legacy Christian 1: Seaquist (DC) goal, Jenkins (DC) goal, Ferriman (DC) goal, McComas (DC) goal.

Dixie 2, Tri-County North 2

Fairbanks 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Fairborn 3, Franklin 0: Krall (Fa) goal, Smith (Fa) goal assist, Baumgardner (Fa) goal.

Lehman Catholic 2, Miami East 0

Little Miami 2, Edgewood 0

Mason 2, Fairfield 0

Oak Hills 6, Hamilton 0

Preble Shawnee 10, Union County 0

Springfield Shawnee 2, Bethel 1

Twin Valley South 2, Newton 0

Valley View 2, Eaton 1

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 1, St. Ursula 0: Burger (B) goal, Wolterman (B) 10 saves shutout.

Beavercreek 8, Springfield 1

Ben Logan 3, Jonathan Alder 0

Carroll 6, Clinton-Massie 1

Centerville 1, Miamisburg 1

Fairbanks 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Graham 3, Tecumseh 1: Goenner (T) goal.

McNicholas 4, Roger Bacon 1

Northmont 2, Wayne 1: Brookhart (N) goal assist, Eber (N) goal, Robison (N) assist.

Northwestern 5, Bellefontaine 1

Sidney 8, Stebbins 0

Springboro 3, Fairmont 0

Tippecanoe 9, Piqua 0

Urbana 3, London 0

Western Brown 1, Princeton 0

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 155, Russia 159: Meyer (B) 34, Fiessinger (R) 36, Dietz (B) 40, Dietz (B) 40, Phlipot (R) 40, Counts (R) 40.

New Bremen 188, Marion Local 194: Wells (NB) 45, Brunswick (ML) 46, McNaughton (NB) 46, Rethman (ML) 47.

Tri-Village 165, National Trail 184: Osborne (TV) 39, Homan (TV) 40, Hale (TV) 42, Ketring (TV) 44.

Wednesday’s Results

Greenon 174, Greeneview 179: Rinehart (Gv) 38, Witt (Gv) 41, Kilbarger (Gv) 48.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Oakwood 195, Butler 214

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville Black 165, Oakwood 199: Harker (C) 36, Kraft (O) 41, Haywood (C) 41, Edala (C) 43.

Greenville 185, Piqua 215: Jenkinson (G) 38, Reis (G) 43, Anderson (P) 48, Lee (P) 48.

Mechanicsburg 218, Madison Plains 273: Wetzel (M) 50, Rausch (M) 51, Moore (M) 58, Burchett (M) 59.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Alter 1

Butler 3, Fairborn 1: Thompson (F) 24 digs, G. Knapp (F) 18 kills, K. Knapp (F) 26 assists 10 digs.

Clark Montessori 3, Trotwood 0

Tecumseh 3, Springfield Shawnee 0: Russell (T) 15 assists 8 kills, Ballweg (T) 18 assists 12 kills.

Tri-Village 3, Newton 0

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Ponitz 0

Dunbar 3, Meadowdale 0

Stivers 3, Belmont 0

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Badin 0: Lampman (A) def. Boyle (B) 6-2, 6-3; Shope (A) def. Demmel (B) 6-0, 6-3; Gayonski (A) def. Lees (B) 6-0, 6-1; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Gibbons-Bucheit (B) 6-0, 6-0; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Grammel-Wagner (B) 6-0, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Carroll 1: Dean (CJ) d. Buhrman 6-0 6-2; Parisi (CJ) d. Holkema 6-2 6-1; Walls (C) d. Lucas 6-1 6-2; Palmer/Bihn (CJ) d. Dao/Sanders 7-5 6-1; Keeton/Acuna (CJ) d. Beard/Camacho 6-4 6-2.

Oakwood 4, Waynesville 1

Tecumseh 5, Springfield Shawnee 0: Walrath def Stickney 6-0 6-0; Kelly def Trevino 6-0 6-0; Tecumseh wins by default; Miller/Shampton def Doertlein/Crawford 6-3 6-0; Kelly/Hagenbuch def Hennigan/Pepin 6-0 6-1.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Northwestern 0: Lampman (A) def. Errett (NW) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Yeager (NW) 6-4, 6-2; Gayonski (A) def. Fraker (NW) 6-2, 6-4; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Haley-Arnold (NW) 6-1, 6-1; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Songer-Winkleman (NW) 6-0, 6-0.

Greenon 3, Greeneview 2

Mason 4, Centerville Gold 1: S.Aggarwal (M) def. Hinshaw 6-1, 6-2; Uppuganti (M) def. MacPherson 6-1, 6-0; Loni (M) def. Aliaga 6-4, 6-1; Owen-E.Alappatt (C) def. D.Reid-Ri.Chada 6-3, 6-3; Datla-Zutshi (M) def. Caldwell-Siler 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Stivers 3, Carlisle 2

Tecumseh 4, Troy 1: Walrath (Tec) def Niemi 6-1 6-3 ; Kelly (Tec) def Patel 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Walrath (Tec) def Romick 7-6(12-10), 1-6, 10-7; Logan/Rajabi (Troy) def Miller/Shampton 6-3 6-3; Morales/Kelly (Tec) def Johnston/Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Waynesville 4, Little Miami 1: Rieger (W) def. Kennedy (LM) 6-1 6-1; Smith (W) def. Pratt (LM) 6-4 6-1; Sauser (W) def. Pinson (LM) 6-1 6-1; Tudela/Tudela (W) def. Temple/Gillis (LM), 6-4 6-4; Gillis/Denicola (LM) def. Dale/Rieger (W), 8-2.

