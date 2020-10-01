X

Kenton Ridge, Shawnee football game postponed by positive COVID-19 test

The field southeast of the current Kenton Ridge High School where the new school will be built. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
High School Sports | 25 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

The Shawnee at Kenton Ridge football game scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Nov. 6.

“We did have a COVID positive,” Kenton Ridge Athletic Director Kris Spriggs said, “and after talking with Shawnee thought postponing was the best decision.”

The six-game regular season ends Friday, and the playoffs begin next week, though teams can elect to schedule more games after they’re eliminated from the playoffs. The playoff bracket will be released today.

This is the first postponement in the Central Buckeye Conference this season. Through five weeks, all 12 teams had played five games.

Shawnee is 3-2. Kenton Ridge is 0-5.

