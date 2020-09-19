Photos: Northmont stuns Springfield in OT in Week 4

Northmont has played in two of the most exciting area games this football season.
Two weeks after it beat Springboro on a touchdown pass in the final seconds from Cade Rice to Markus Allen, Northmont rallied from a 28-7 deficit to beat Springfield 38-35 in overtime on Friday in Week 4.
Xavier Vuong kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Northmont a 4-0 mark with two games left in the regular season.
It was a disappointing first loss for Springfield (3-1), which fell into a tie for second with Wayne in the Greater Western Ohio Conferencxe.