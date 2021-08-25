State soccer championships moving to Crew’s new stadium

The Ohio boys and girls soccer state championship games will take place at the new home of the Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field, for the next four years, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
The six 2021 championship games (three boys and three girls) will be held Nov. 12-13.
» RELATED: Basketball championships staying at UD Arena
“We are very thankful for the partnership with the Crew SC and their commitment to high school soccer in Ohio,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director, in a press release. “We are so excited for the schools and communities to conclude their season and play for a state championship at this amazing new venue. We watched as it was being built and hoped that we would have a chance to play our state championship games there.”
The state soccer finals had been held at at MAPFRE Stadium, which is now being called Historic Crew Stadium, since it opened in 1999.
Lower.com Field is located in downtown Columbus, a short walk west from Huntington Park, where the Columbus Clippers play, and Nationwide Arena, home of the Columbus Blue Jackets. It can seat 20,371 spectators.
“As a Club that is committed to championing soccer in our community and growing the game we love, we feel privileged to host a tournament that is a staple of Ohio high school sports here at Lower.com Field,” said Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko in a press release. “Having participated in Ohio high school soccer, hosting the final of this tournament resonates with me on a personal level. Historic Crew Stadium served as the venue for OHSAA state soccer championships for two decades, and we are proud to continue that tradition at our new home, where student athletes can experience what it’s like to play in a professional, state-of-the-art, world-class venue.”