UD Arena will host basketball state championships through 2024

The state semifinals and championship games in each division were played at UD Arena in March, and the girls championships were already scheduled to take place at UD Arena through 2023.

“We are very excited that our student-athletes will get to play at UD Arena,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute in a press release. “Even with the pandemic limiting what all could take place at the state tournaments last March, our schools still had a great experience at UD Arena, and UD made it very clear that they wanted to host both the girls and boys state tournaments moving forward. We know that the support for basketball in Southwest Ohio is very strong and UD wants to be the home of the state tournaments.”