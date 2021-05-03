UD Arena will host basketball state championships through 2024

The boys and girls state basketball championships will be played at UD Arena from 2022-24, the University of Dayton and Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday.
The state semifinals and championship games in each division were played at UD Arena in March, and the girls championships were already scheduled to take place at UD Arena through 2023.
“We are very excited that our student-athletes will get to play at UD Arena,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute in a press release. “Even with the pandemic limiting what all could take place at the state tournaments last March, our schools still had a great experience at UD Arena, and UD made it very clear that they wanted to host both the girls and boys state tournaments moving forward. We know that the support for basketball in Southwest Ohio is very strong and UD wants to be the home of the state tournaments.”
The boys tournament had been seeking a new home for future seasons. It was scheduled to take place at Ohio State’s St. John Arena in 2021, but was moved to Dayton because St. John Arena was unavailable during the pandemic. Ohio State and the OHSAA did not have a contract past 2021 for future boys tournaments.
When the 2022 tournament begins, it will be the first time since 1986-87, when the games were played at UD Arena, that an arena outside Columbus has hosted the boys championship in back-to-back years.
“We are very excited to host the state tournaments at UD Arena,” said UD Arena Director Scott DeBolt said in a press release. “In addition to our love of the Dayton Flyers, we are so proud to host many great events here, including the NCAA First Four, and we are pleased and grateful to welcome the OHSAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments to UD Arena. Our community will support the state tournaments just like our other events and this will be a special place for the teams, schools and communities that reach the state tournaments.”