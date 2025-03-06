Breaking: Former NATO ambassador to speak to Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Monday

Hoerner, Greer lead boys All-Southwest basketball teams

Carlisle’s Lawson earns top player in D-V, Northridge’s Lisath named top coach in D-IV
Miamisburg High School senior Andrew Hoerner drives past Springfield senior Zy'Aire Fletcher during their game earlier this season. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Miamisburg senior Andrew Hoerner and Alter senior R.J. Greer highlight the top area honorees on the All-Southwest District basketball teams.

Hoerner, a first-team selection in Division I last year, was named Division II Player of the Year. Hoerner averaged 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks. 2.2 assists and shot 81.8% from the free-throw line. He is 6-foot-9 and is being recruited primarily by NCAA Division II schools.

Greer is the Division IV Player of the Year. He was a first-teamer in Division II last year and second-team all-state when he helped lead Alter to a state championship. Greer, who will play at North Carolina State, averaged 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 50.6% from the field, 38.2% from three-point range and 85.2% from the free-throw line. He led the Knights to the Greater Catholic League Co-ed title and the Knights' 31st district title.

The Division IV coach of the year is Northridge’s Jeff Lisath. He led the Polar Bears to an 18-4 regular season and 14-0 league record to win the Three Rivers Conference and a district title.

Carlisle senior Blake Lawson is the Division V Player of the Year. A first-teamer in Division III last year, Lawson led his team to a 16-8 record and second-place finish in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division. He averaged 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. He was first-team all-SWBL for four years and league player of the year this year.

Tri-Village junior Trey Sagester is the Division VI Player of the Year. Sagester, who was first team in Division III last year, led Tri-Village to a 20-2 regular season and a district title. Sagester, a 1,000-point scorer and on pace to reach 2,000, averaged 23 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.4 steals. He shot 50.6% from the field, 36.8% from three-point range and 85.8% form the free-throw line.

Undefeated Russia swept the Division VII awards. Seniors Braylon Cordonnier and Vince Borchers are the co-Players of the Year. Cordonnier averaged 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists. He was efficient shooter at 57% from the floor, 41% from three-point range and 78% from the free-throw line. Borchers ran the offense and averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds. 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals while shooting 61% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line.

Spencer Cordonnier guided the Raiders to the Division IV final four the past two years. This year the Raiders rolled through a 22-0 regular season. Every game this season, including tournament games, has won been decided by double figures. The closest game was an 11-point win over Botkins.

