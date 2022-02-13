High Schools: Top-ranked Centerville caps perfect regular season; Graham wins state wrestling duals

Finishing 3-0 on the day for the Falcons were Beric Jordan (106), Brogan Tucker (113), Colt Ryan (120), Hayden Hughes (138), Nolan Gessler (144), Eli Jacks (150), Gunner Cramblett (157), Zack Burroughs (175) and Carter Neves (215). Falcons who won two matches were Bryce Kohler (126), Luke James (165) and Evan Lykins (190).

Versailles hosted the Division III tournament Saturday and placed third. The Tigers defeated Brookville 47-24 in the quarterfinals, lost to Edison 37-34 in the semifinals and defeated Barnesville 40-33 in the third-place match. In that match for the Tigers, Lane Bergman (113), Kane Epperly (157), Carson Bey (165), Caleb Kaiser (175), Ethan Stover (190), Brayden Keihl (215) and Taran Tyo (285) won by pin.

South Range defeated Edison 38-36 in the Division III final.

In Division I at Lakewood St. Edward, Lebanon fell to the host team 59-15 in the quarterfinal and lost to Dublin Coffman 42-25 in the consolation round. St. Edward defeated Brecksville 54-9 in the final.

For Lebanon, Liam Schram (144), Flint Guerra (150) and Bryce Alley (165) won their matches in the quarterfinal. Against Coffman, winners were Toby Gentry (106), Logan Steiner (126), Guerra, Luke Marsh (157), Braden Heddington (175) and Tanner Smith (215).