High Schools: West Carrollton, Centerville advance in girls basketball sectional

In the other game at Troy on Monday, top-seeded Centerville (18-5) defeated No. 16 Xenia 76-32 behind 16 points apiece from Kendal George and Caroline McDowell.

George, a junior, broke her single-season school record for 3-pointers for the Elks, who combined for 13 threes. She entered the game with 68 made and already tied with the mark she set as a freshman.

The Elks face No. 19 Fairborn (0-20) at 6 on Thursday at Butler.

League champions: Keon Wright scored 20 points Monday to lead Oakwood to a 68-54 victory over Bellbrook to win the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division. The Lumberjacks (19-3, 12-1) finished a game ahead of Franklin.

The Miami East boys defeated Sidney Lehman 42-40 to share the Three Rivers Conference title with Milton-Union and Troy Christian. All three teams finished 11-3. Jacob Roeth scored 15 points and Wes Enis had 13 to lead the Vikings

Schedule change: The girls Division I second-round sectional games at Troy on Wednesday have swapped starting times. At 6 p.m., No. 5 Sidney faces No. 7 Beavercreek. At 7:30, No. 3 Bellbrook faces No. 17 Franklin.

The change was made to accommodate Sidney because its eighth-seeded boys team plays at 8:30 Wednesday against No. 13 Lebanon at Vandalia Butler.

1,000-point scorers: Preble Shawnee sophomore Mason Shrout scored his 1,000th point in his 42nd game on Feb. 8 to become the sixth boys player to reach the milestone in school history. He needed 19 points entering the game and scored 21 in a 70-58 win over Newton.

National Trail senior Skyler Ward scored her 1,000th point in a 67-35 Division III sectional win over Dixie on Saturday at Covington High School. Ward is the fourth player in Trail history to reach 1,000 points.