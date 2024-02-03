Holmes leads Dayton to victory against St. Bonaventure

DaRon Holmes II matched his career high with 34 points, leading the No. 21 Dayton Flyers to a 76-71 victory against St. Bonaventure on Friday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the game:
What it means: Dayton (18-3, 8-1) completed a 2-0 week at home with victories against George Washington and St. Bonaventure. The Flyers are 11-0 at UD Arena this season.
Dayton trails Richmond (16-5, 8-0) by a half game. The Spiders play at Virginia Commonwealth at 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Bonaventure (13-8, 4-5) lost its fifth straight game against the Flyers at UD Arena. Dayton has won eight of the last nine games in the series.
Star of the game: Holmes scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half. He made 10 of 15 field goals, 1 of 2 3-pointers and 13 of 17 free throws. Both of St. Bonaventure’s centers, Chad Venning and Noel Brown, fouled out trying to guard him.
Holmes punctuated the victory with a fast-break dunk in the final seconds as Dayton beat the St. Bonaventure press. He last scored 34 points a year ago as a sophomore in a loss to George Mason at UD Arena.
Key stat: Led by Holmes, Dayton made 23 of 29 free throws, while St. Bonaventure made 5 of 8.
Turning point: St. Bonaventure tied the game at 54-54 at the 7:24 mark. A free throw by Holmes then started a 9-0 Dayton run over over the next four minutes. Holmes scored six points at the line during that stretch, and Koby Brea made a 3-pointer.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Joseph’s (14-7, 4-4) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. Saint Joseph’s plays at La Salle (11-10, 2-6) at noon Saturday.
Dayton beat Saint Joseph’s twice last season: 76-56 at UD Arena in January; and 60-54 in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament in March. Dayton won 74-62 in 2022 in its last trip to Hagan Arena. Dayton is 3-10 at Hagan Arena this century. It ended a nine-game losing streak in the building with an 80-67 victory in 2020.
Saint Joseph’s has won its last three home games against La Salle, George Mason and Duquesne since losing 78-75 to Loyola Chicago on Jan. 13.
DaRon Holmes II punctuates a 76-71 victory, matching his career high of 34 points with this dunk. pic.twitter.com/hLpkmncSSI— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) February 3, 2024
FIRST-HALF RECAP
Mika Adams-Wood made a jump shot at the buzzer to give St. Bonaventure a 30-28 halftime lead.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Holmes led all scorers with nine points. He made 4 of 6 field goals.
Key stat: Dayton made 1 of 12 3-pointers (8.3%). St. Bonaventure made 2 of 10 (20%).
Turning point: Dayton opened the game with a 7-0 run in the first five minutes. It stretched its lead to 11-4 and then 17-9 at the 8:20 mark. St. Bonaventure outscored Dayton 21-11 from that point.
Foul trouble: St. Bonaventure center Chad Venning picked up his second foul with 4:42 left in the half and did not return in the half. He had six points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Game time. A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade and Dan Gavitt, of the NCAA, are here tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hb7uZCt23o— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) February 3, 2024
