ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Saint Joseph’s

Dayton has its longest winning streak since a 20-game run to end the 2019-20 season. Here are three takeaways from its 16th game:

1. The Flyers weathered rare adversity: Dayton did not trail in its first two A-10 games: a 69-57 victory against Duquesne on Dec. 28 and a 69-55 victory against Davidson on Saturday. It opened the first game with a 10-0 run and the second game with a 10-3 lead.

In this game, Saint Joseph’s not only scored first but it built leads of 12-9, 20-15 and then 25-19. The success didn’t last. Dayton scored seven points in 57 seconds on back-to-back fast-break baskets by Holmes and then a 3-pointer by Mike Sharavjamts to take the lead for good at the 7:48 mark.

“M personally, I wasn’t really too worried,” Holmes said. “I knew we were going to be fine. We just had to stop the bleeding, and we did.”

2. Dayton’s defense continues to hold opponents down: Dayton has not allowed more than 57 points in its six-game winning streak. Opponents average 58.4 points per game against Dayton. The Flyers entered the game ranked 11th in the country in scoring defense.

Saint Joseph’s shot 20.8% from 3-point range (5 of 24), matching their season-worst percentage. Dayton blocked eight shots.

“I feel like we did a good job slowing them down,” Holmes said. “That team’s a very good offensive team. They made their run early in the game, but it’s a long game, and I feel we did a good job throughout the whole game holding them down.”

3. Dayton remains perfect at home: The Flyers won their last eight home games last season after losing Jan. 5, 2022, at home to VCU, and they have won their first nine home games this season.

The 17-game home winning streak is tied for the sixth longest in school history. If Dayton wins its last seven home games this season, it would have the third-longest home winning streak in school history.

“We’ve got one of the best home courts in all of college basketball here,” Grant said. “It’s great that our guys are able to protect the home court. I think they take a lot of pride in doing that. I didn’t realize it was a full calendar year. But I think that’s a tribute to what we have here. Outstanding fan base. Great environment. A a group that takes pride in that.”

STARS OF THE GAME

DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He has scored at least 20 points in six straight games. He raised his season scoring average to 19.0 points per game. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. It was his third straight double-double and seventh of the season.

R.J. Blakney scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He tied the career high he scored last season against Virginia Tech. He made 5 of 5 3-pointers in that game and 4 of 6 3-pointers in this game.

STAT OF THE GAME

Dayton shot a season-best 50% (10 of 20) from 3-point range. In addition to Blakney’s 4-of-6 performance, Mike Sharavjamts made 2 of 3 and Koby Brea made 2 of 5. Toumani Camara and Mustapha Amzil each made one.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dayton (11-5, 3-0) plays Fordham (12-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. Fordham lost 82-79 at Rhode Island (5-9, 1-1) on Wednesday after losing 57-43 at home to Davidson in its A-10 opener.