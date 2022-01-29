Holmes sets Dayton blocks record in victory against Rhode Island

Holmes said he has seen some of McElvene’s highlights, adding, “He was pretty tough.”

McElvene, 20, died of an enlarged heart in 2016, a year before Anthony Grant took over the program.

“I know Big Steve is smiling down right now on Deuce (DaRon Holmes II) getting that record,” Grant said. “It’s a great honor for him. We’re certainly grateful for what he is able to provide for us with that rim protection and anchoring our defense and finding a way to to impact the game on the defensive end.”

Defenses on both ends of the court dominated the game Friday. Rhode Island (12-7, 3-4) held Dayton (14-7, 6-2) to its worst field-goal percentage number of the season (30.9). The Flyers had lost the four previous times — UMass Lowell, Lipscomb, Virginia Commonwealth and George Mason — they had shot worse than 40 percent.

Rhode Island wasn’t much better, shooting 42.3%, its third-worst mark of the season.

There was a six-minute stretch in the first half when the teams combined for one point — a free throw by Holmes — and an eight-minute stretch in the second half when the teams combined for six points, all by Rhode Island.

Dayton did not score for an 8 minute, 44 second stretch in the second half. After it took a 45-36 lead on a 3-pointer by Kobe Elvis at the 13:14 mark, it missed 10 shots in a row. It also had four turnovers in the stretch.

Holmes ended the scoreless streak with a dunk at the 4:30 mark, giving Dayton a 47-42 lead. He provided the next basket, too, at the 2:30 mark. Still, it took four free throws from Malachi Smith and Mustapha Amzil in the final 12 seconds to clinch the victory.

Despite all of Dayton’s offensive struggles, Rhode Island, which suffered its third straight loss, never had the ball with a chance to tie the score or take the lead in the second half. The Flyers improved to 3-1 against the Rams in the last two seasons. The teams play again Feb. 14 in Kingston, R.I.

“That was a hard-fought game tonight,” Grant said. “I told the guys after the game I’m proud of the resiliency the group showed on a night when we had a tough time offensively to sustain any type of success, any type of rhythm. Give Rhode Island credit. They did a really good job taking away some things from us. We had some looks tonight that we just couldn’t get to fall. I tell the guys all the time you have to have that toughness and that resiliency to find a way to win. For our defense to carry us tonight despite the shooting woes, to be able to find a way to win, I’m really proud of this team for doing that.”

Holmes scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made his first career 3-pointer in the first half on a desperate attempt as the shot clock expired.

Toumani Camara had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Elvis scored 11 points and made 3-of-7 3-pointers.

The rest of Dayton’s major offensive threats struggled. Smith scored all four of his points at the free-throw line and missed all eight of his field-goal attempts. Koby Brea and Amzil combined to make 1 of 10 3-pointers. They didn’t have much help on the bench. Elijah Weaver missed his second straight game with a wrist injury.

“I think he was able to see a doctor a couple of days ago,” Grant said, “and he’ll go back next week. I think he’s got to look at some options there in terms of what’s next. We’ll find out more hopefully in the next week or so.”

While some of Dayton’s struggles had to do with Rhode Island’s defense, which ranks 47th in the country in efficiency, according to KenPom.com, the Flyers have hit a wall of sorts in recent games. Their second-worst offensive game came six days earlier in a 50-49 loss at George Mason. They performed better Tuesday in a 68-61 victory against Fordham but still not as well as they did during the four-game winning streak earlier in the month.

Dayton is leaning on its defense right now and hoping it’s enough. It was this time.

“I feel like our defensive side is becoming our identity,” Camara said. “I think five straight games we’ve been doing a great job containing teams to a low score. Offensively, we’re having a lot of trouble finding good shots. We’ve been having a lot of games in a row. I feel like fatigue’s kicking in. But defensively we’ve been doing a great job.”