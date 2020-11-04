Horizon League basketball schedules redesigned because of pandemic

Horizon League teams will play 20 games instead of the normal 18. Each week, they will play two games at the same location against the same team. All games in December will be played without fans, and the attendance policy will be reevaluated at a later date.

“We are pleased to announce our basketball schedules,” said Horizon League Commissioner Jon LeCrone in a press release. “It has been a work in progress with input from a variety of stakeholders including our student-athletes, coaches, medical staffs, and sport administrators. This collaboration was guided by our fundamental commitment to protect the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and other team personnel as we navigate competition in an unpredictable environment.”