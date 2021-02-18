X

Horizon League reverses course, will allow co-champions in case of tie

Wright State guard Trey Calvin goes up for two against Cleveland State during a Horizon League game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Jan. 16, 2021. Wright State won 85-49. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard
Wright State guard Trey Calvin goes up for two against Cleveland State during a Horizon League game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Jan. 16, 2021. Wright State won 85-49. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

Sports | 50 minutes ago
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer

The Horizon League Council reversed course Thursday and voted that Wright State and Cleveland State can be considered co-champions if they end the regular-season in a tie.

Because of unbalanced schedules, the league had planned to rank teams one through 12 based on an RPI-like formula, making the team at the top the sole champ and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

They’ll still do the same calculations for seeding in the tourney, but Wright State and CSU, which are 15-3 in the league going into the final two games this weekend, can now share the title if they finish with the same record.

The Raiders (17-4 overall), who are seeking their third straight regular-season crown, visit third-place Northern Kentucky (12-9), while the Vikings (15-6) travel to 11th-place Purdue Fort Wayne (6-13).

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.