Horizon League reverses course, will allow co-champions in case of tie

The Horizon League Council reversed course Thursday and voted that Wright State and Cleveland State can be considered co-champions if they end the regular-season in a tie.
Because of unbalanced schedules, the league had planned to rank teams one through 12 based on an RPI-like formula, making the team at the top the sole champ and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
They’ll still do the same calculations for seeding in the tourney, but Wright State and CSU, which are 15-3 in the league going into the final two games this weekend, can now share the title if they finish with the same record.
The Raiders (17-4 overall), who are seeking their third straight regular-season crown, visit third-place Northern Kentucky (12-9), while the Vikings (15-6) travel to 11th-place Purdue Fort Wayne (6-13).