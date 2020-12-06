Hot shooting Akron spoils UD women’s home opener

Akron’s Jordyn Dawson scored 26 points, Colleen Neitzel added 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers and Lonasia Brewer added 11.

The Zips jumped out to an early 16-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Rachel Martindale, forcing a Flyers timeout with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-16 on a 3-pointer by Akron’s Jordyn Dawson, forcing another UD timeout.

Akron went 10-for-15 from behind the 3-point line in the first half, taking advantage of nine UD turnovers.

“They made us pay for those,” Green said.

The Flyers trailed 52-38 at the half, but came out of the locker room a different team. They outscored Akron 20-10, pulling to within five at 62-57.

“We came out and had more defensive urgency in the second half,” Green said.

In the fourth quarter, the Flyers struggled from the field, shooting 21.1 percent (4-for-19). They also went 16-for-26 from the free throw line in the game. They pulled to within one possession a few times in the final 10 minutes, but were never able to take the lead.

“We left a lot of points out there,” Green said. “We make a few more free throws, layups down the stretch -- those are things we can control. We have to do a better job of controlling the controllables.”

The Flyers travel to Charlotte for a non-conference game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Dayton’s next home game against Alabama A&M on Dec. 13 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They return to UD Arena for another non-conference game against Florida on Dec. 20.

“We must get better and we will get better,” Green said. “We’re going to improve every single day.”