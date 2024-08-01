Injuries, heat an issue for Bengals during 2nd day in pads

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims, the team’s first-round draft pick, left practice on a cart midway through with cold towels around his neck, third-round wide receiver pick Jermaine Burton exited with an apparent left foot issue and fifth-round cornerback Josh Newton was getting stretched out after coming off during an 11-on-11 redzone drill.

Additionally, undrafted college free agent wide receiver Cole Burgess and an unidentifiable defensive back also had to leave at the same time, but it was unclear what happened.

Mims was seen vomiting and appearing to struggle with the heat. Burton initially went to the training table off to the side of the fields and trainer Matt Summers was taking a look at his foot or ankle, but he put his cleat back on and walked off on his own power back to the stadium.

The Bengals just put the pads on for the first time Tuesday but were off Wednesday. Coach Zac Taylor had indicated practices would get longer and tougher now with better conditioning, and the team extended drives into more plays in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills after they were previously limited to about five plays per group.