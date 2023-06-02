‘It would mean the world’: Lebanon eyes state softball title

The winner play either Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (27-3) or Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) in the state final at 3 p.m. Saturday in Akron.

Lebanon is the only Greater Cincinnati softball team in Akron this weekend. It is the fifth trip for the program including state runner-up seasons in 2017, 2015 and 2012.

Kindell said a state title would represent a great deal to the program and school community.

“It would mean the world,” Kindell said. “Something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. It would be really, really special.”

Friday is the first meeting between Lebanon and Austintown-Fitch.

While several players have led Lebanon this season, senior pitcher Aubrey Smith (17-2 record, .544 batting average) and sophomore outfielder Ella Teubner (.533 batting average, 46 RBI) were named to the first-team all-district team this week. Senior catcher Reagan Vunak (.390, eight home runs, 43 RBI) was named second team all-district, too.

Lebanon has won 25 consecutive games after it started the season with a 4-3 record. Its 7-0 win over Fairfield in the regional final last week was the fourth shutout for Lebanon this postseason.

Kindell mentioned last week how the team made the necessary adjustments to change the trajectory of its season in April.

“I remember checking in with Brian the day after the loss on April 7 when the team fell to a 4-3 record,” Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling said. “He believed in this group and knew they had a special bond. They’ve won 25 straight since. It’s been incredibly fun to watch. Lebanon is extremely proud of the players and the program getting back to Akron. Winning two games there would certainly be icing on the cake.”