‘It’s a fun team’ — Dayton women’s soccer coach hopes 2024 group continues to build momentum for program

“Over the last three years, we’ve been one of the top 25 programs in the country for number of wins,” Golz said Monday. “That has not happened overnight. It’s been a process. But I think that we’ve been able to make consistent and gradual gains each year, and this year, despite having an influx of new players, we’re excited about our team. We think we’re pretty talented. We think that we’re going to have to certainly gain some experience going through the season. But the returning players and what they’ve learned going through the last three years has been invaluable, and the new players bring a new level of energy. There’s some very talented players, sowe expect to continue to perform at the levels we have and take the next steps.”

Dayton opened the 2024 season last Thursday with a 2-1 victory against Loyola Maryland in Baltimore. Freshman Liv Grenda scored a game-tying goal in the 11th minute. She was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday. Junior Kyra Karfonta converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to give Dayton the lead.

Dayton plays its home opener Wednesday night against Cleveland State and Baujan Field and plays another home game at 7 p.m. Sunday against Xavier. The Flyers were picked to finish second in the A-10 preseason poll behind Saint Louis, which ranks 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

“It’s a fun team,” Golz said. “It’s a lot of new blood and new faces. We have 12 new players, between incoming freshmen and transfers. We graduated a number of fifth-year seniors. So it’s a bit of a changing of the guard. There’s a lot of teaching, a lot of onboarding and and getting people acclimated to how we do things in college soccer.”

Among the newcomers expected to contribute are three junior midfielders: Boston College transfer Riley Kerber; Barton Community College transfer Aya Saiki; and Carnegie Mellon transfer Jenna Hallbeck, a Centerville High School graduate.

Miami University transfer Kennedy Gray, who sat out her first season at Dayton with a torn ACL, is now healthy and started the opener. She’s a sixth-year defender.

Dayton lost three of its top five goal scorers: Laney Huber, Madison Wilson and Marlee Taylor, who combined for 17 goals. The top returning scorers are senior forward Noel Blain and junior forward Mairin Wessner, who each scored four goals.

Two returners, fifth-year midfielder Diana Benigno, a Beavercreek High School graduate, and Karfonta, a second-year starter, were named to the All-A-10 preseason team.

Dayton’s starting goalkeeper for the third straight season is Batoul Reda, an A-10 second-team selection in 2023.

“She’s very good,” Golz said. “I think Batoul is one of the best goalkeepers in the country, and she has gained some really invaluable experience over the last couple of seasons. She exudes confidence and helps the players in front of her play with the confidence, and she’s continued to grow and evolve. She’s an excellent shot-stopper, but ihas grown into a good leader and game manager, and her distribution is very good.”