Dayton volleyball ranked in top 25 in preseason poll

Dayton plays an exhibition game Friday against Kentucky and opens the regular season on Aug. 30 against Northern Iowa in the Dayton Flyer Invitational at the Frericks Center. UD then plays Florida International and Ohio State on Aug. 31 in the season-opening event.

Dayton finished 32-3 last season, won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament for the 16th time in 21 years and was ranked in the top 25 for 13 weeks. It beat Pepperdine in the first round of the NCAA tournament for its 27th straight victory before losing to Washington State.

Dayton last ranked in the preseason poll in 2013 when it was No. 22. It finished 16-13 that season.

In 2010, Dayton was No. 21 in the preseason poll. It finished 28-4 and ranked 15th in the final poll.

In 2011, Dayton started the season ranked 19th and finished the season with a record of 25-7. It was unranked in the final poll.