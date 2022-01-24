It’s Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC Championship Game is a rematch of Week 17.
Thee Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m. Sunday with a spot in Super Bowl LVI at stake. The winner advances to face the NFC champion (Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers) on Feb. 13 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Bengals (12-7) upset top-seeded Tennessee 19-16 on Saturday, while the Chiefs (13-5) outlasted the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime on Sunday.
Cincinnati rallied in the second half to beat Kansas City 34-31 at home on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal as time expired was the difference.
The Chiefs are the two-time defending AFC champs and 2019 Super Bowl champs.
The Bengals have made two Super Bowl appearances (1981 and 1988), losing to the 49ers both times.
