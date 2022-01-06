COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Understanding the region’s economic outlook for 2022

From the 2019 tornadoes to the current pandemic’s surge, our region’s economy has experienced significant disruption over the past several years. What will 2022 look like for businesses and residents of the greater Dayton area?
For January’s Community Conversation, we want to talk about the region’s economic outlook for 2022 and beyond. We’ll discuss what will be the areas of growth locally and what some of the challenges will be. We will also answer commonly held audience questions such as: Why are some grocery shelves empty? Why are things getting more expensive? Why are restaurants short-staffed?
To answer these questions and more, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation that you can watch live at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Lynn Hulsey. Panelists include:
- Bill Adams, assistant vice president and senior international economist for The PNC Financial Services Group.
- Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator.
- Kunal Patel, team lead with The Kunal Patel Group and Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors.
- Richard Stock, director of the Business Research Group at the University of Dayton.
- Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development for the Dayton Development Coalition.
If you have questions you’d like our panelists to answer, please send them to lynn.hulsey@coxinc.com. We will also accept questions during the live broadcast via Facebook comments.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch November’s Community Conversation on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 and December’s Community Conversation about Wright-Patt Air Force Base.
