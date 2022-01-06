COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Understanding the region’s economic outlook for 2022

For January’s Community Conversation, we want to talk about the region’s economic outlook for 2022 and beyond. We’ll discuss what will be the areas of growth locally and what some of the challenges will be. We will also answer commonly held audience questions such as: Why are some grocery shelves empty? Why are things getting more expensive? Why are restaurants short-staffed?

To answer these questions and more, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation that you can watch live at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.