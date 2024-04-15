Kentucky C leaving Big Blue Nation for Ohio State

Kentucky’s loss is Ohio State’s gain.
Aaron Bradshaw, a former five-star recruit, announced Monday he is transferring to Ohio State after one season with the Wildcats.
The 7-foot-1, 226-pound Bradshaw was the No. 1-rated center prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2023 and No. 5 overall.
He played in 26 games with 10 starts for the Wildcats last season, averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and .7 blocks per game.
The Rahway, N.J., native entered the transfer portal last week around the time long-time Kentucky coach John Calipari left to become the head coach at Arkansas.
In Other News
1
‘How’s Joe?’ Bengals coach Zac Taylor says ‘everything remains...
2
ANALYSIS: More takeaways from the Ohio State spring football game
3
Ohio State transfer picks Dayton after 4 seasons with Buckeyes
4
Former area high school standout transferring to Ohio State
5
‘Little things’ the focus as Dayton wraps up spring football
About the Author