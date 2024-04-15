BreakingNews
New halal restaurant opens in Riverside: ‘A gateway for everyone’

Kentucky C leaving Big Blue Nation for Ohio State

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Kentucky’s loss is Ohio State’s gain.

Aaron Bradshaw, a former five-star recruit, announced Monday he is transferring to Ohio State after one season with the Wildcats.

The 7-foot-1, 226-pound Bradshaw was the No. 1-rated center prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2023 and No. 5 overall.

He played in 26 games with 10 starts for the Wildcats last season, averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and .7 blocks per game.

The Rahway, N.J., native entered the transfer portal last week around the time long-time Kentucky coach John Calipari left to become the head coach at Arkansas.

In Other News
1
‘How’s Joe?’ Bengals coach Zac Taylor says ‘everything remains...
2
ANALYSIS: More takeaways from the Ohio State spring football game
3
Ohio State transfer picks Dayton after 4 seasons with Buckeyes
4
Former area high school standout transferring to Ohio State
5
‘Little things’ the focus as Dayton wraps up spring football

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top