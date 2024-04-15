Kentucky C leaving Big Blue Nation for Ohio State

The 7-foot-1, 226-pound Bradshaw was the No. 1-rated center prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2023 and No. 5 overall.

He played in 26 games with 10 starts for the Wildcats last season, averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and .7 blocks per game.

The Rahway, N.J., native entered the transfer portal last week around the time long-time Kentucky coach John Calipari left to become the head coach at Arkansas.