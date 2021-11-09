Lake Erie College at Wright State: What you need to about tonight’s season opener

Series: First meeting

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 109-49 in his sixth year at Wright State and 519-289 in his 27th year overall. Kyle Conley is 41-64 in his fifth year at Lake Erie.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.*

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 15.0

Riley Voss 6-6 Sr. F N/A

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 15.8

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 10.0

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 9.7

Probable Lake Erie starters

Kevin Peterson 6-7 Sr. F 10.0

Jackson Burdyshaw 6-5 Sr. F 8.8

Caleb Piks 6-6 Fr. F N/A

Jacob Plantz 6-4 So. G 13.3

Jordan Burton 6-0 Sr. G N/A

*2020-21 averages

About Wright State: The Raiders start out with a Division-II foe and then play six of their remaining seven non-league games away from home. They have three in the eight-team Naples Invitational Nov. 22-24, opening with George Washington and then playing either Kent State or James Madison. East Tennessee State, Murray State, Missouri State and Long Beach State are in the other bracket. … They have the fewest non-conference games (eight), aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and the most Horizon League games (22) in their history. … The Raiders led the league in offense and defense last season, scoring 82 points per game and allowing 67.4. They shot 48.3% from the field, which was second in the conference (Purdue Fort Wayne shot 50.1) and 19th in the nation. Their defensive field-goal percentage was 40.1, first in the HL and 20th in nation.

About Lake Erie: The Painesville, Ohio, school plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference and was picked ninth out of 11 teams in the preseason poll. Hillsdale was named the favorite, while Cedarville was picked fifth. … The Storm lost at Northern Kentucky, 75-64, in an exhibition Thursday. They trailed by just four at halftime, but the Norse started the second half on an 11-0 run. Marques Warrick led the winners with 15 points. Peterson had 18 points and seven rebounds and Burdyshaw 13 points and six boards. … Lake Erie went 4-14 against a conference-only schedule last season but was 17-12 in 2018-19 for its most wins since joining Division II in 2009.

New station: The Raiders have moved to WZDA, 103.9-FM. But the popular duo of Chris Collins and Jim Brown will still be calling the games.

Next game: The Raiders play at Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday.