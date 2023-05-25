Lively and Newman star as Reds pound out 18 hits, beat the Cardinals

St. Louis left-hander Steven Matz remained winless after giving up up four runs in the first inning. Matz (0-6) allowed a season-high 11 hits and matched a season high by allowing six earned runs.

The Reds scored in the first inning for the fifth straight game when Tyler Stephenson plated two runs with a single. Newman’s two-out, two-run double made the score 4-0.

Cardinals right fielder Oscar Mercado appeared to rob McClain of an extra-base hit in the fourth inning, but the ball popped out of his mitt and into the stands for a solo homer, making the score 6-1.

St. Louis second baseman Nolan Gorman extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the third.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain) took some swings Wednesday from the right side. He will swing from the left side in a few days. .... OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain) hit off a tee Wednesday. He has had two setbacks in his recovery.

Reds: OF TJ Friedl, who returned on Tuesday after missing 10 games with a left oblique strain, was given a day off on Wednesday to ease him back into action. He was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.54) will make his first start against his former team, while Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.77) is looking for his first win at Great American Ball Park since April 14, 2018.

