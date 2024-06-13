Loons score late to top Dragons

Great Lakes scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead. Loons starting pitcher Jackson Ferris allowed just two hits and no runs over five innings of work.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dayton’s Leo Balcazar lined a single to left field to start a rally, and Ethan O’Donnell was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Logan Tanner then delivered a soft line drive single to shallow center field to drive in Balcazar and move O’Donnell to third. Victor Acosta grounded into a double play as O’Donnell scored to tie the game at 2-2.

But the Loons broke the tie in the eighth. A catcher’s interference call put the lead-off man on base, and a hit batsman put runners at first and second with no outs. Reliever John Murphy entered the game for the Dragons and walked the first man he faced to load the bases. Murphy got an infield pop out for the first out of the inning, but a sacrifice fly off the bat of Noah Miller brought in the go-ahead run and gave Great Lakes a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons had chances in the bottom of the eighth and again in the ninth. In the eighth, Carlos Jorge singled with one out and stole second. But Sal Stewart grounded out to the pitcher, and Cam Collier struck out to end the threat. In the ninth, Ethan O’Donnell doubled with one out, but Logan Tanner struck out for the second out, and Victor Acosta went down swinging to end the game.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Great Lakes at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980