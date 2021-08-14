dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lugnuts rally to top Dragons

Quin Cotton is greeted at home plate by Francisco Urbaez after hitting his sixth home run to get the Dragons on the scoreboard Wednesday night against Great Lakes. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Quin Cotton is greeted at home plate by Francisco Urbaez after hitting his sixth home run to get the Dragons on the scoreboard Wednesday night against Great Lakes. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
19 minutes ago

The Lansing Lugnuts scored one run in the bottom of the eighth and another in the ninth to rally past the the Dayton Dragons 7-6 on Friday night.  The loss snapped Dayton’s four-game winning streak.

The Dragons got a two-run home run from Quin Cotton in the second inning and held a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the third before Lansing rallied. The Lugnuts took a 5-3 lead in the fifth before the Dragons staged their own comeback effort, scoring two in the sixth to make it 5-5.

Dayton’s Jack Rogers, who joined the team on Wednesday after closing out his college career this spring at Sam Houston State, belted a tie-breaking home run to right field in the top of the eighth to give Dayton a 6-5 lead. It was the first homer of Rogers’ professional career.

But Lansing tied the game in the eighth and pushed across the winning run in the ninth on a one-out single by Yerdel Vargas that brought in Drew Swift from second base on a close play at the plate to end the game.

The game marked just the third time this season that Dayton has lost after holding a lead of at least three runs.

Rogers was 2 for 4 to lead a seven-hit Dayton attack.  Cotton’s home run was his second in the last two nights and team-leading ninth of the year.  Jacob Hurtubise had a triple, walk, and run scored.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson allowed five runs on eight hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight and walking two.  The loss was charged to Sam Hellinger (1-2), who pitched to three batters in the bottom of the ninth and allowed the game-ending hit.

The Dragons’ lead in the East Division of the High-A Central League was 1/2 game over Lake County entering Saturday’s games. 

SUNDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m., 980

In Other News
1
Bengals at Buccaneers: 5 storylines to watch in preseason opener
2
West Side clinches spot in Little League World Series with no-hitter
3
Vandalia native Greaser advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Young linebacker looking to pass vets on depth...
5
Archdeacon: Future doctor ‘poster boy’ for UD football program
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top