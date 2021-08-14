Lugnuts rally to top Dragons

The Dragons got a two-run home run from Quin Cotton in the second inning and held a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the third before Lansing rallied. The Lugnuts took a 5-3 lead in the fifth before the Dragons staged their own comeback effort, scoring two in the sixth to make it 5-5.

Dayton’s Jack Rogers, who joined the team on Wednesday after closing out his college career this spring at Sam Houston State, belted a tie-breaking home run to right field in the top of the eighth to give Dayton a 6-5 lead. It was the first homer of Rogers’ professional career.