Martinez leads Dragons past Whitecaps

Trailing 1-0 after two innings, the Dragons took the lead for good in the third. Martinez doubled to right field to start the inning and scored on a base hit by Quincy McAfee. Steven Leyton followed with a double to left-center to drive in McAfee and give Dayton a 2-1 lead. Leyton eventually scored from third with two outs on an infield single by Jose Torres to make it 3-1.

The Dragons added two more runs in the fourth when Martinez ripped a two-run double down the left field line to make it 5-1. Dayton tacked on two more in the sixth. Again, it was Martinez who keyed the rally with a one-out double to left field. After a walk to McAfee, Leyton singled to left-center to drive in Martinez, and McAfee scored on an error to make it 7-1. In the seventh, Martinez delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Quin Cotton, who had walked earlier in the inning, to close out the scoring.