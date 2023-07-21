X

Mathiensen increases Metro lead to 6 strokes

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
6 minutes ago

Defending champion Mikkel Mathiesen is threatening to run away with the 101st Metropolitan Championship.

One day after tying the tournament record with a 9-under par 62, Mathiesen shot 67 at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro and increased his lead from four to six strokes at 13-under par.

Mathiesen, who plays for Wright State, birdied four of his first six holes and No. 17. He leads Brody Simms and Shane Ochs who are at 7-under. Simms, an Alter grad and Cleveland State player, shot 69 to stay in second place. Ochs, a Carroll grad and Wright State player, shot 67 to move up the leaderboard.

Oscar Zimmerman of Cincinnati shot 69 and is fourth at 5-under. Five-time champion Pete Samborsky shot 67 to move to 4-under.

The third round of the 72-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Mathiesen, Simms and Ochs will tee off in the final group at 9:20.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes to wear alternate jersey against Michigan State
2
Archdeacon: Wright State’s ‘Power Couple’ a big boost to hoops programs
3
Dragons routed by Timber Rattlers; losing streak reaches four games
4
Bearcats looking to ‘capitalize’ on Big 12 opportunity
5
Defending champ ties course record in first round of 101st Metropolitan...

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top