Mathiensen increases Metro lead to 6 strokes

Defending champion Mikkel Mathiesen is threatening to run away with the 101st Metropolitan Championship.

One day after tying the tournament record with a 9-under par 62, Mathiesen shot 67 at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro and increased his lead from four to six strokes at 13-under par.

Mathiesen, who plays for Wright State, birdied four of his first six holes and No. 17. He leads Brody Simms and Shane Ochs who are at 7-under. Simms, an Alter grad and Cleveland State player, shot 69 to stay in second place. Ochs, a Carroll grad and Wright State player, shot 67 to move up the leaderboard.

Oscar Zimmerman of Cincinnati shot 69 and is fourth at 5-under. Five-time champion Pete Samborsky shot 67 to move to 4-under.

The third round of the 72-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Mathiesen, Simms and Ochs will tee off in the final group at 9:20.