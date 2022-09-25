McCoy: Another day, another Reds loss to Brewers

In addition, the Reds have lost 13 of their last 16 games and their loss total stands at 93.

It seems as if it is a different Brewer each game that puts a hurting on Cincinnati pitching.

On this night it was right fielder Hunter Renfroe with two home runs, three hits and five RBI.

Renfroe’s two homers were numbers 41 and 42 for the Brewers against the Reds this season.

Graham Ashcraft came off the injured list to make Saturday’s start. He lasted only three innings and gave up four runs and eight hits.

Relief pitcher Connor Overton also was fresh off the injured list and his results were like Ashcraft’s — five runs, and four hits over three innings.

The Reds scored a run in the first off last year’s Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes. He was wobbly at the start after striking out the first two Reds. With two outs, he walked Kyle Farmer on a full count and Stuart Fairchild and Lopez singled for a 1-0 lead.

It stayed 1-0 until the fourth when Tellez singled and Renfroe launched his first homer, a 410-foot blast into the left field seats for a 2-1 Milwaukee lead.

And the Brewers kept the inning going and scored two more for a 4-1 lead. Andrew McCutchen doubled, and Ashcraft hit Luis Urias with a pitch, the 101st batters hit by Reds pitchers, a major league record.

Omar Narvaez singled to make it 3-1 and Tyrone Taylor singled to make it 4-1.

Overton replaced Ashcraft for the fifth and with one out he walked Tellez. Renfroe struck again, another home run into the left-field seats, his 27th home run and a 6-1 Milwaukee lead.

The Brewers pushed their lead to 9-1 in the seventh against Overton.

The Reds scored a harmless and meaningless run in the eighth on a single by Matt Reynolds, the fourth and final hit of the night for the Reds.