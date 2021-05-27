Memorial Tournament to offer COVID-19 vaccine to patrons

The Memorial Tournament is offering fans a chance to watch some of the world’s top golfers and get vaccinated in June.
The event based in Dublin, Ohio, announced Thursday the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine for COVID-19 will be available near the tournament’s main entrance adjacent to the information tent on the west side of the practice area.
The tournament runs Jun 3-6 and the vaccine will be available the second, third and fourth days of the event.
OhioHealth will administer the vaccine.
“The Memorial is excited to welcome back fans to this year’s tournament and happy to partner with OhioHealth to offer those individuals the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan said in a release. “This is a perfect way to enjoy the world’s best golfers, and all that the Memorial Tournament has to offer, while also helping more Ohioans get vaccinated.”