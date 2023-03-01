Miami AD named to College Football Playoff committee

Miami University director of athletics David Sayler will take part in selecting college football’s final four for the next three years.
The College Football Playoff announced Wednesday the addition of three new members to its committee, including Sayler along with Washington AD Jennifer Cohen and former Nevada football coach Chris Ault.
“We are excited to have Chris, Jennifer and David join the selection committee as we enter our tenth season,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a news release. “Their expertise, understanding and character, along with their passion for college football will allow them to make the transition seamlessly with the returning members.”
The new committee members will begin their terms this spring, joining holdovers Mitch Barnhart (Kentucky AD), Chet Gladchuk (Navy AD), Jim Grobe (former football coach), Warde Manuel (Michigan AD), Will Shields (former All-American offensive lineman), Gene Taylor (Kansas State AD), Joe Taylor (Virginia Union University faculty), Rod West (former linebacker at Notre Dame) and Kelly Whiteside (longtime sportswriter).
Also returning as chair of the committee is Boo Corrigan (NC State University AD).
Sayler called being chosen a member a distinct honor.
“The sport of college football has provided so many wonderful experiences for me during my career in intercollegiate athletics administration and I am thankful to give back to the sport through serving on this prestigious committee,” Sayler said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work with everyone at the CFP.”
Also Wednesday, the university revealed its football schedule for this fall.
The RedHawks, who were 6-7 last season and 4-4 in the MAC, begin the season at Miami (Fla.) for a Friday night prime-time game Sept. 1.
On Sept. 9, they play at Massachusetts a week later will play at Cincinnati in the 127th battle for the Victory Bell.
Miami’s first home game of the season is Sept. 23 against Delaware State, and the RedHawks begin the conference season Sept. 30 at Kent State.
They will play host to Bowling Green (Oct. 7), Toledo (Oct. 21), Akron (Nov. 8) and Buffalo (Nov. 15) with road games against Western Michigan (Oct. 14), Ohio (Oct. 28) and Ball State (Nov. 25).
Detroit will again host the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 2.
