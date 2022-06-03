Miami East falls to Tuslaw in state softball semifinals

Miami East lost 6-1 to Massillon Tuslaw in a Division III state softball semifinal Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron.
Making its first state appearance since 1978 when it won the Class A championship in the first year of the state softball tournament, Miami East gave up five runs in the third inning and could get only one run back in the fourth.
Tuslaw pitcher Meredith Ranki allowed one run on six hits in seven innings and struck out 11.
Abigail Kadel went 2-for-4 for Miami East. Kyleigh Kirby drove in the only run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Miami East finished the season 24-5, while Tuslaw (21-5) advanced to the state championship game. It will play No. 1 Wheelersburg (25-1)or No. 2 Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
