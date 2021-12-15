Miami football: RedHawks’ 16-member recruiting class high on versatility

Among the Buckeye State products is 6-1, 215-pound Pickerington North linebacker Eli Coppess, who was named his conference’s defensive player of the year as a senior.

Versatility is a hallmark of this year’s class. Ironton, Ohio, High School’s Ashton Duncan is listed as a 6-4, 245-pound tight end, but he was named first-team, all-conference on defense each of the past two seasons.

Javon Tracy is listed as a 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver from Indianapolis Decatur Central, but the three-time team captain switched to quarterback early in his senior season and finished in the top five for the Indiana Mr. Football award.

Eric Smith, a 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman from Fairmont, W.Va., Senior High School, was named first-team all-state on offense and logged 57 tackles and nine sacks on defense.

Mason Moore, 6-2, 190-pound Lexington, Ky., Christian Academy defensive back, had 34 tackles and five interceptions as a senior while also adding 897 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.

Joseph Humphreys, a 6-3, 200-pound Daviess County (Ky.) High School quarterback, threw for 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior while also rushing for 601 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The 16 players combined to be named their team’s captains 26 times.

The RedHawks (6-6) will play North Texas on Dec. 23 in the Frisco (Texas) Football Classic.