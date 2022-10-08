Miami holds off Kent State for key MAC win

OXFORD -- Buffalo already had won on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in the Mid-American Conference before Miami squared off against Kent State at Yager Stadium.
The Bulls win left the RedHawks in desperate need of a win over the visiting Golden Flashes to keep from falling further behind front-running Buffalo in the MAC East Division.
The RedHawks took an early 17-0 lead and led, 27-14, going into the fourth quarter, but they still needed a time-consuming last possession to hold off Kent State for a 27-24 Homecoming win.
Quarterback Aveon Smith completed a 16-yard, fourth-down pass to tight end Jack Coldiron to keep alive the drive.
Running back Tyre Shelton scored two touchdowns and sophomore kicker Graham Nicholson kicked two field goals of 49 and 45 yards to help Miami improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC East.
The RedHawks are scheduled to meet Eastrival Bowling Green at Bowling Green on Saturday at noon. The Falcons slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the MAC with a 38-7 home loss to Buffalo on Saturday. The Bulls, who edged Miami, 24-20, in Buffalo on Oct. 1, improved to 3-3 and 3-0.
Miami scored on three straight possessions to open up a 17-point first quarter lead. Defensive back Michael Dowell recovered a fumbled punt return at Kent State’s 31-yard line and Nicholson capitalized with a 49-yard field goal with 6:34 left in the first quarter.
Smith and wide receiver Myles Marshall connected on a 76-yard pass that set up Shelton’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:07 left in the quarter.
Running back Kevin Davis got loose for a 41-yard touchdown run with 1:58 left in the quarter. Davis finished with a career-high 72 yards on eight carries.
Smith found Coldiron wide open along the left sideline for a 41-yard pass down to the 3-yard line. Shelton stretched the ball across the goal line from there for his first career multi-touchdown game.ter a play-action fake.
Smith found Coldiron wide open along the left sideline for a 41-yard pass down to the three-yard line. Shelton stretched the ball across the goal line from there for his first career multi-touchdown game.
Kent State responded with an 83-yard, nine-play drive, overcoming penalties on consecutive plays with Schlee’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Walker.
About the Author