Miami kicker Nicholson finalist for national award

He made a field goal in every game this season, including three games when he knocked three through the uprights (Kent State, Ohio and Buffalo). Nicholson is 8-of-8 on field goals over 40 yards this season, including a career-long 52-yarder vs. Bowling Green.

Next up is the MAC Championship Game on Saturday in Detroit against Toledo.

The Summit Country Day High School graduate is joined in the final three finalists by Jose Pizano of UNLV and Will Reichard of Alabama.

Nicholson is the first Miami University player and third player from the Mid-American Conference to be a Groza finalist.

The finalists will be honored in a banquet in Palm Beach County on Dec. 4, and the winner will be announced Dec. 8 on ESPN.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Miami vs. Toledo, Noon, ESPN, 980, 1450